Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon, 24, Stuns In Tiny Bikinis For Sexy ‘PAPER’ Magazine Photos

Lourdes Leon
Indiana Piorek for PAPER Magazine
Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon 15th Annual CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 05 Nov 2018 Wearing Luar Same Outfit as catwalk model *9879749m
Lourdes Leon Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2021
Lourdes Leon wears a creation for the Versace Spring Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy Fashion Versace, Milan, Italy - 24 Sep 2021
Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon choreographs, co-directs and stars in this new adidas by Stella McCartney autumn/winter 2020 collection campaign. The collection "encourages the world to move with purpose in statement style". Model and actress Lourdes said: "My generation is sensitive to the needs of each other and the planet, and the state of the world affects us. I have known Stella my whole life, and trust her sustainable vision for this versatile new performance collection with adidas." The collection is available now. Editorial usage only. Please credit Courtesy of adidas/MEGA. 07 Sep 2020 Pictured: Lourdes Leon for adidas / Stella McCartney. Photo credit: Courtesy of adidas/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA698806_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Lourdes Leon looks ’90s sexy in a new ‘PAPER’ magazine photo shoot, wearing skimpy bikinis and posing in barely-there outfits.

Lourdes Leon — who goes by “Lola” — looked smoking hot in a new PAPER magazine cover story, sporting numerous skimpy looks for a ’90s-inspired photo shoot. For the iconic cover shot, Madonna‘s daughter, 25, wore a strappy blue denim-printed halter bikini top, tucked into a ultra-short white mini skirt. The choreographer also wore glammed-out ’90s makeup, with dark-lined pink lips and lilac eye shadow, sporting her sleek bronde locks down and long.

Lourdes Leon
Lourdes Leon looks smokin’ hot in a new cover shoot for ‘PAPER’ magazine. (Indiana Piorek for PAPER Magazine).

In another shot, the dancer posed on a silver BMW in a crisscross light blue bikini top and matching bottoms, sporting white puffy Moon Boots to match the icy-cool look. Lourdes, who works as a professional fashion model and dancer, opened up to the outlet about what dance has taught her and how it’s helped her in life.

“With dance, and specifically performance, it’s really an area where if you’re not present and being authentically, fully immersed in the movement — you’re half-a–ing it or you’re nervous or shy — people can tell,” she shared. “There’s no hiding in dance because it’s an art form where you’re wearing your emotions.” She added, “‘And that’s taught me in life to be authentically myself in any situation, because as soon as you’re not, people clock you. And I’m not the one to be clocked. You know what I mean?”

Lourdes Leon
Lourdes Leon poses on a silver BMW in a skimpy blue bikini for ‘PAPER’ magazine (Indiana Piorek for PAPER Magazine).

For another picture in the shoot, Lourdes wore a short, skintight, white lacy halter dress with black straps all down the backside, showing off her impeccable figure. She again sported glowing, metallic makeup and sleek bronde locks, also showing off her pink acrylic nails with brown-patterned tips.

Speaking more about her career, Lourdes explained, “I want to choreograph for artists, people that make music, visual artists. I want to choreograph mainly, but there is a big part of me that still does want to perform.”

Lourdes Leon
Lourdes Leon poses in a strappy, skimpy dress on a shiny couch for ‘PAPER’ magazine (Indiana Piorek for PAPER Magazine).
The Los Angeles-born model continued by saying how she maybe wasn’t “ready” to throw away the “performance side” just yet, but was figuring a way to do both. “Now I’m dipping my toes in the pond of choreography for music videos and stuff like that. I think something bigger will end up manifesting itself, but I have to take other steps in order to find that sweet spot of what is actually going to end up being my [legacy].”

She added, “I don’t really have a huge end result, what I dream in mind. I just know what I love to do and I know that if I keep doing that then I’ll get somewhere eventually.”