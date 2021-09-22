See Pics

Lourdes Leon Rocks Teal Vinyl Bra & Latex Thigh-High Boots For Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Show

Deputy Editor of Los Angeles

Madonna’s daughter shared very revealing photos on Instagram on Sept. 22, ahead of Rihanna’s upcoming Savage X Fenty show.

Rihanna‘s upcoming Savage X Fenty show is going to be legendary. Madonna‘s daughter Lourdes Leon, 24, proved that on Sept. 22, when she shared sexy images of the outfit she’ll be wearing. Lourdes, who proudly bared her armpit hair while rocking a pink Moschino dress at the Met Gala on Sept. 13, wore a teal vinyl bra and thigh-high boots in the new photos she shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

In a few other images, the model can be seen accessorizing her look with a teal long coat that was left open so she could show off her toned abs. Along with a bejeweled pair of panties with double straps and a thick strand of beads running across her hips, Lourdes finished her look with wide spool heels.

In another photo that was taken in a hotel room, Lourdes is straddling the corner of a bed and gazing into the camera. In that image, Lourdes’ thick beaded necklaces and large translucent bracelet are on full display.

Lourdes didn’t say much in her caption for the images, but she did remind her followers to watch the Savage X Fenty show when it premieres on Amazon Prime on September 24.

Lourdes has been quite the fashionista as of late. Prior to her Met Gala appearance, she attended New York Fashion Week. She seemingly went topless under a striped cream-colored cardigan that was barely buttoned at the Luar show. Plus, she also recently announced as the new face of the decorative glass and jewelry company Swarovski.

It’s been a big year for Lourdes so far, and we can’t wait to see what she does at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty show this Friday.