Madonna’s Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Crop Halter Top In Swarovski Campaign Photo

lourdes leon
Joker / SplashNews.com
Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon 15th Annual CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 05 Nov 2018 Wearing Luar Same Outfit as catwalk model *9879749m
Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon choreographs, co-directs and stars in this new adidas by Stella McCartney autumn/winter 2020 collection campaign. The collection "encourages the world to move with purpose in statement style". Model and actress Lourdes said: "My generation is sensitive to the needs of each other and the planet, and the state of the world affects us. I have known Stella my whole life, and trust her sustainable vision for this versatile new performance collection with adidas." The collection is available now. Editorial usage only. Please credit Courtesy of adidas/MEGA. 07 Sep 2020 Pictured: Lourdes Leon for adidas / Stella McCartney. Photo credit: Courtesy of adidas/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA698806_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Music icon Madonna arrives with her adopted children and possible boyfriend 25 year-old dancer Ahlamalik Williams on a private jet in Miami, Florida. Madonna has a run of 7 shows at the Fillmore Miami Beach. 13 Dec 2019 Pictured: Madonna. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA567580_023.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
Model behavior! Lourdes Leon rocks a green crop halter top and jewelry in a new campaign for Swarovski.

Lourdes Leon is the new face of Swarovski! The model, 24, and daughter of Madonna stars in a shoot for the jewelry company’s upcoming Collection II campaign, which seeks to “serve as a platform for representation of people from all cultures and orientations.” See the photo HERE. 

lourdes leon
Lourdes Leon (Joker/SplashNews)

The eldest child of Madonna and her former partner Carlos Leon models a cropped criss-cross halter top in green and low-rise denim jeans in the photoshoot shot by Swedish fashion photographer Mikael Jansson. The crown jewels are, of course, the Swarovski jewels, which are fashioned on Lourde’s belly and across her neck.

Lourdes has been making a name for herself in the modeling world, having also starred in campaigns for Marc Jacobs, Stella McCartney, Miu Miu, and Parade x Juicy Couture. Most recently, Lourdes graced the cover of Vogue‘s September 2021 issue titled “Generation America: The Models Changing an Industry” alongside Kaia Gerber, Bella Hadid, and Anok Yai, among others.

In the interview, the model sought to dispel some of the assumptions that come with having a famous mother in the industry. “People think I’m this talentless rich kid who’s had everything given to her, but I’m not,” Lourdes said, explaining that she paid her own college tuition and resides in Bushwick, Brooklyn, away from the clamor and the clangor of Hollywood.

Madonna & daughter Lourdes
Madonna with daughter Lourdes (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Along with Lourdes, Madonna is also mom to Rocco Ritchie, 21, David Banda, 15, Stelle Ciccone, 9, Estere Ciccone, 9, and Mercy James, 15, whom she shares with former partners and/or adopted. While the pop star does not address her children publicly very much, Madonna gushed about Lourde in an interview with Vogue UK in May 2019, calling her “insanely talented.”

“I’m green with envy because she’s incredible at everything she does,” the singer said. “She’s an incredible dancer, she’s a great actress, she plays the piano beautifully, she’s way better than me in the talent department. But she doesn’t have the same drive.” Madonna explained, “I feel social media plagues her and makes her feel like, ‘People are going to give me things because I’m her daughter.’”

“I try to give her examples of other children of celebrities like Zoë Kravitz, for instance, who have to work through that ‘Oh yeah, you’re the daughter of’ and then eventually you are taken seriously for what you do,” she continued. “You just have to keep going.”