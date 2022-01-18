Lourdes Leon, 25, Cuddles With Rihanna In Sexy Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day Campaign

Madonna’s daughter is all grown up in a new Savage x Fenty shoot, where Lourdes cuddled up with Rihanna for a Valentine’s Day campaign.

Valentine’s Day is on the way, and Lourdes Leon is struck by Cupid’s arrow in a sexy new photoshoot for Savage x Fenty. The starlet, 25, and daughter of Madonna, joined Rihanna and more for the label’s new “Love on the Edge” campaign. Lourdes has previously worked with Savage x Fenty, and even made her second runway appearance ever at the label’s 2021 fashion show. In the smoldering shoot, Lourdes, Rihanna, and fellow models showed off Savage x Fenty’s diverse collection of bras, panties, boxers, and leisurewear.

In new photos, Lourdes can be seen rocking a red-hot getup including fishnets, garters, a sheer robe, and a strappy bra and panties set. In one group shot, Lourdes cuddles up to Rihanna, who rocked pink highlights, bangs, a corset outfit, and Indigenous model Quannah Chasinghorse, who also stunned in head-to-toe red. Lourdes looked pouty and perfect in blue-streaked pigtails and didn’t let THE Rihanna upstage her. The campaign, shot by Dennis Leupold, will officially drop on January 20.

So far, Savage x Fenty has hinted at big things in store this year, including planned retail stores in five cities. The flagship store is set to open in Las Vegas, with more planned to open this year in Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. Rihanna shared the exciting news to her Instagram, writing “2022, we coming in HOT!” in her caption.

The Savage x Fenty shoot is the latest example of Lourdes’ budding modeling career. The beauty, who has also modeled for Versace and Swarovski, turned heads last month with a ’90s-inspired shoot for Paper Magazine, where she posed in skimpy, standout outfits all while giving the camera her signature gaze. Though Lourdes currently works as a professional model and dancer, she shared her aspirations in an interview with the magazine: “I want to choreograph for artists, people that make music, visual artists.” However, Lourdes continued, she’s not ready to say goodbye to an audience just yet. I want to choreograph mainly,” she said, “but there is a big part of me that still does want to perform.”