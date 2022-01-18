See Pics

Lourdes Leon, 25, Cuddles With Rihanna In Sexy Savage x Fenty Valentine’s Day Campaign

lourdes leon rihanna
Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon 15th Annual CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards, Arrivals, New York, USA - 05 Nov 2018 Wearing Luar Same Outfit as catwalk model *9879749m
Lourdes Leon Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2021
Lourdes Leon wears a creation for the Versace Spring Summer 2022 collection during Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy Fashion Versace, Milan, Italy - 24 Sep 2021
Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon choreographs, co-directs and stars in this new adidas by Stella McCartney autumn/winter 2020 collection campaign. The collection "encourages the world to move with purpose in statement style". Model and actress Lourdes said: "My generation is sensitive to the needs of each other and the planet, and the state of the world affects us. I have known Stella my whole life, and trust her sustainable vision for this versatile new performance collection with adidas." The collection is available now. Editorial usage only. Please credit Courtesy of adidas/MEGA. 07 Sep 2020 Pictured: Lourdes Leon for adidas / Stella McCartney. Photo credit: Courtesy of adidas/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA698806_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.

Madonna’s daughter is all grown up in a new Savage x Fenty shoot, where Lourdes cuddled up with Rihanna for a Valentine’s Day campaign.

Valentine’s Day is on the way, and Lourdes Leon is struck by Cupid’s arrow in a sexy new photoshoot for Savage x Fenty. The starlet, 25, and daughter of Madonna, joined Rihanna and more for the label’s new “Love on the Edge” campaign. Lourdes has previously worked with Savage x Fenty, and even made her second runway appearance ever at the label’s 2021 fashion show. In the smoldering shoot, Lourdes, Rihanna, and fellow models showed off Savage x Fenty’s diverse collection of bras, panties, boxers, and leisurewear.

lourdes leon
Lourdes Leon looked stunning in new shots from a Savage x Fenty Valentines Day campaign. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

In new photos, Lourdes can be seen rocking a red-hot getup including fishnets, garters, a sheer robe, and a strappy bra and panties set. In one group shot, Lourdes cuddles up to Rihanna, who rocked pink highlights, bangs, a corset outfit, and Indigenous model Quannah Chasinghorse, who also stunned in head-to-toe red. Lourdes looked pouty and perfect in blue-streaked pigtails and didn’t let THE Rihanna upstage her. The campaign, shot by Dennis Leupold, will officially drop on January 20.

So far, Savage x Fenty has hinted at big things in store this year, including planned retail stores in five cities. The flagship store is set to open in Las Vegas, with more planned to open this year in Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. Rihanna shared the exciting news to her Instagram, writing “2022, we coming in HOT!” in her caption.

The Savage x Fenty shoot is the latest example of Lourdes’ budding modeling career. The beauty, who has also modeled for Versace and Swarovski, turned heads last month with a ’90s-inspired shoot for Paper Magazine, where she posed in skimpy, standout outfits all while giving the camera her signature gaze. Though Lourdes currently works as a professional model and dancer, she shared her aspirations in an interview with the magazine: “I want to choreograph for artists, people that make music, visual artists.” However, Lourdes continued, she’s not ready to say goodbye to an audience just yet. I want to choreograph mainly,” she said, “but there is a big part of me that still does want to perform.”