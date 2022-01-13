See Pics

Khloe Kardashian Looks Gorgeous As A Blonde While Rocking A Mini Dress — Photos

Khloe Kardashian
Shutterstock
Santa Monica, CA - Khloe Kardashian arrives with Kourtney in a leopard print dress at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica for dinner with her sisters. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian BACKGRID USA 12 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Khloe Kardashian is a vision in red as she arrives with Scott Disick to the SNL After Party at Zero BondPictured: Khloe Kardashian,Scott DisickRef: SPL5264918 101021 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
*EXCLUSIVE* West Hollywood, CA - Khloe Kardashian and her mom Kris Jenner filming their new show for Hulu in West Hollywood at a furniture store. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner BACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Wagner AZ / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* West Hollywood, CA - Khloe Kardashian films a scene for her new reality show with her mother Kris Jenner as they shop for rugs at the Woven rug store in West Hollywood. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner BACKGRID USA 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
News Writer

Khloe showed off her revenge body in a skintight ensemble after Tristan Thompson apologized to her for fathering a baby with another woman.

Khloe Kardashian is keeping her head up and looking gorgeous while doing it! The 37-year-old Good American designer took to her Instagram on January 13 to share the sizzling snaps (below), which comes just a week after her on-again/off-again beau Tristan Thompson revealed he fathered a baby with another woman. In the pics, Khloe showed off her revenge body to the fullest in a skintight, white mini dress. With her trademark brunette locks now blonde, the reality star wore a bit of makeup to highlight her natural beauty. She paired the sophisticated look with a set of knee-high leather boots. “Happy Thursday!! I forgot we took these photos a few weeks ago,” she captioned the photo album.

Although Khloe is no doubt still dealing with the news that Tristan fathered a son with another woman named Maralee Nichols, she has her friends and family to support her. Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker, showed a sign of solidarity by sending Khloe a little gift to pick up her spirits. Taking to her Instagram Story on January 5, Khloe shared a snap of a beautiful bouquet of pink roses with the caption, “My cuties @travisbarker @kourtneykardash. I love you.”

The show of support came just two days after Tristan — who shares 3-year-old daughter True with Khloe – apologized for the drama surrounding his courtroom battle over his new son’s paternity.  “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” the NBA star, 30, wrote to his Instagram Story. He then went on to address Khloe directly, saying, “You don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

Related Gallery

Stars In Sexy Sheer Dresses: See Photos Of Hailey Baldwin & More

London, UNITED KINGDOM - Vas J Morgan's Birthday Party hosted by Booby Tape at The Windmill in Soho. Performances by Sinead Harnett and Ellavaday. Pictured: Kate Beckinsale BACKGRID USA 2 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: TIMMSY / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kendall Jenner out and about in New York in a see-through dressPictured: Kendall JennerRef: SPL5266444 141021 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Jackson Lee / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No Portugal Rights
Kendall Jenner The British Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK - 10 Dec 2018 Wearing Julien Macdonald Same Outfit as Catwalk Model *9881279cn

The paternity test results come about a month after Tristan and Maralee’s months-long affair was revealed by the Daily Mail. In the court documents, Tristan had admitted he had sex with Maralee in March 2021 while he was celebrating his 30th birthday. It later came out that their tryst had actually gone on for months before that, as well.

 