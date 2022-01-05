Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Send Khloe Flowers After Tristan Comes Clean About Cheating

Kourtney stepped up for sister Khloe as she and fiancé Travis sent a bouquet of roses to show their support after Tristan revealed he fathered a baby with another woman.

The Kardashians certainly know how to circle the wagons to protect one of their own! As Khloe Kardashian, 37, is no doubt still dealing with the news of her ex Tristan Thompson confirming he had a baby with another woman, Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and her fiancé Travis Barker, 46, showed a sign of solidarity by sending Khloe a little gift to pick up her spirits. Taking to her Instagram Story on January 5, Khloe shared a snap of a beautiful bouquet of pink roses with the caption, “My cuties @travisbarker @kourtneykardash. I love you.”

The show of support comes just two days after Tristan — who shares 3-year-old daughter True with Khloe –admitted to fathering a son with another woman named Maralee Nichols. “I take full responsibility for my actions,” the NBA star, 30, wrote to his Instagram Story on Monday. “Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately.” He then went on to address Khloe directly, saying, “You don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years.”

Although Khloe has stayed silent on the news, Maralee, who had filed a paternity lawsuit against Tristan, quickly spoke out about the announcement. “There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols’ baby,” a spokesperson for Maralee said in a statement. “Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements.”

The paternity test results come about a month after Tristan and Maralee’s months-long affair was revealed by the Daily Mail. In the court documents, Tristan had admitted he had sex with Maralee in March 2021 while he was celebrating his 30th birthday. It later came out that their tryst had actually gone on for months before that, as well. Tristan asked for a paternity test when Maralee first filed for child support, and he received those results — which confirmed that he’s the dad — on Jan. 3.