See Pics

Kanye West & Julia Fox Both Rock Dark Wash Jeans As They Reunite For Dinner Date In LA

Julia Fox 'No Sudden Move' premiere, Arrivals, Tribeca Film Festival, New York, USA - 18 Jun 2021
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Julia Fox commands all the attention as she arrives to meet Kanye for dinner Craig's in West Hollywood. Julia looked stylish donning double denim as she bypassed. the flash frenzy of paparazzi. Pictured: Julia Fox BACKGRID USA 11 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Kanye West and rumored new flame, Julia Fox enjoy a night out on Broadway and head to dinner at Carbone. The HOT new couple were seen enjoying night out on Broadway where they took in Slave play at the August Wilson Theater and headed to one of Kim's favorite NYC spots, Carbone for dinner. Kanye seems smitten with the stunning 'Uncut Gems' actress. The two were recently spotted in Miami and appear inseparable.Pictured: Kanye West and Julia FoxBACKGRID USA 4 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - Uncut Gems actress Julia Fox visits the beach with friends and without Kanye West, after reports that the Italian-American actress went on a dinner date with the rapper at Carbone restaurant in Miami Saturday night. She is reported to be staying in the same hotel as Kanye. Pictured: Julia Fox BACKGRID USA 2 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Julia Fox and Kanye West have only been dating for a hot minute, and they’re already dressing alike! The couple matched in dark gray and black outfits while meeting up at Craig’s in West Hollywood.

The couple that pairs together stays together, right? Kanye “Ye” West and Julia Fox met up at Craig’s on Monday (Jan. 10), showing up in style to the West Hollywood eatery. Though they arrived separately, it seemed as if Ye, 44, and Julia, 31, had coordinated their outfits. The “Heaven and Hell” rapper wore a charcoal gray hoodie – seemingly a selection from the YZY GAP line – along with some dark-washed jeans and outlandish boots. He complimented the outfit with dark sunglasses and the typical Ye grimace.

(PeBu / BACKGRID/ GIO / BACKGRID)

Julia also opted for dark-washed denim, which she paired with a gray, distressed Charlotte Knowles biker jacket. She also sported some fierce pumps and a pair of black gloves. The Uncut Gem actress and model let her hair down, wearing her long, brunette locks freely as she made her way to dinner with her new flame.

PeBu / BACKGRID/ GIO / BACKGRID

Related Gallery

Kanye West -- See Pics Of The Rapper

West Hollywood, CA - Kanye West and Julia Fox (not pictured) were seen arriving for a date night dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kanye West BACKGRID USA 10 JANUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: PeBu / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Whittier, CA - Kanye West is all smiles as he attends the DONDA Academy homecoming basketball game along with artist French Montana and OT Genasis in Whittier, CA Pictured: Kanye West, French Montana BACKGRID USA 22 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kanye West appears to be looking glum or downcast after grabbing dinner at Caras hotel in Los Feliz. He is seen being escorted to an awaiting limo by a well dressed blonde who embraces his arm in a sweet moment as she guides him to the car. Shot on 12/20/21. Pictured: Kanye West BACKGRID USA 21 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Julia and Ye first sparked romance rumors shortly after the start of the new year. Julia and Ye were spotted by the paparazzi having a candlelit dinner at Carbone in Miami on Jan. 1. In photos taken of the date, Ye gazes deeply at Julia, who seemed to be having a lovely time. The couple enjoyed a private table outside of the celeb hotspot, and during their dinner, Julia seemed entranced by her date. Days after this date got fans buzzing, Julia would later share how this new romance came to be with Interview magazine.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve,” she said, “and it was an instant connection.” Julia said that Kanye’s “fun” energy “had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.” She also discussed her second date with Ye, which included a viewing of  Jeremy O. Harris‘ Slave Play and dinner at Carbone’s NYC location. After dinner, Ye had a surprise for me. … Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time,” she said.

Ye is still currently married to his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. Kim, 41, has struck up a romance with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Online fans have noted that in 2019, both Pete, 28, and Julia did a photoshoot for PAPER magazine and that they are now each dating one half of the famed “Kimye” couple.

 