Kanye West & Julia Fox Both Rock Dark Wash Jeans As They Reunite For Dinner Date In LA

Julia Fox and Kanye West have only been dating for a hot minute, and they’re already dressing alike! The couple matched in dark gray and black outfits while meeting up at Craig’s in West Hollywood.

The couple that pairs together stays together, right? Kanye “Ye” West and Julia Fox met up at Craig’s on Monday (Jan. 10), showing up in style to the West Hollywood eatery. Though they arrived separately, it seemed as if Ye, 44, and Julia, 31, had coordinated their outfits. The “Heaven and Hell” rapper wore a charcoal gray hoodie – seemingly a selection from the YZY GAP line – along with some dark-washed jeans and outlandish boots. He complimented the outfit with dark sunglasses and the typical Ye grimace.

Julia also opted for dark-washed denim, which she paired with a gray, distressed Charlotte Knowles biker jacket. She also sported some fierce pumps and a pair of black gloves. The Uncut Gem actress and model let her hair down, wearing her long, brunette locks freely as she made her way to dinner with her new flame.

Julia and Ye first sparked romance rumors shortly after the start of the new year. Julia and Ye were spotted by the paparazzi having a candlelit dinner at Carbone in Miami on Jan. 1. In photos taken of the date, Ye gazes deeply at Julia, who seemed to be having a lovely time. The couple enjoyed a private table outside of the celeb hotspot, and during their dinner, Julia seemed entranced by her date. Days after this date got fans buzzing, Julia would later share how this new romance came to be with Interview magazine.

“I met Ye in Miami on New Year’s Eve,” she said, “and it was an instant connection.” Julia said that Kanye’s “fun” energy “had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night.” She also discussed her second date with Ye, which included a viewing of Jeremy O. Harris‘ Slave Play and dinner at Carbone’s NYC location. After dinner, Ye had a surprise for me. … Ye had an entire hotel suite full of clothes. It was every girl’s dream come true. It felt like a real Cinderella moment. I don’t know how he did it, or how he got all of it there in time,” she said.

Ye is still currently married to his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian. Kim, 41, has struck up a romance with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson. Online fans have noted that in 2019, both Pete, 28, and Julia did a photoshoot for PAPER magazine and that they are now each dating one half of the famed “Kimye” couple.