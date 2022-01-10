Ariana Grande Rocks Bikini Top & Matching Gloves For Latest r.e.m. Beauty Campaign — Photos

Ariana Grande looks retro chic in new pictures for her r.e.m beauty campaign! Check out the stylish shots here.

Ariana Grande is rockin’ retro! The 28-year-old looked especially stylish in new photos for her freshly launched line, r.e.m. beauty. In photos you can see here, the “Positions” singer channeled ’60s vibes in an orange-and-white zebra striped bikini top and matching gloves, pairing the look with a white mini skirt and white mod-style sunglasses. Ariana skipped her signature high ponytail and opted for low pigtails, also wearing makeup from her line, such as eye shadow from a palette in “babydoll,” the kohl eye pencil in “so mod,” and matte lipstick in “roller skates.” The newfound beauty mogul captioned her post writing, “staring down 2022 like…” adding a sunglasses face and black heart emoji.

When it comes to the “God is a Woman” singer, one thing is a constant — she always looks sexy and stylish! The new photos come after Ariana shared more retro-inspired shots in late October 2021, channeling Jane Fonda‘s 1968 sexy sci-fi character Barbarella. Ariana rocked a plunging black latex bodysuit with underwire cups and a completely sheer bodice for that photoshoot, styling the one-piece with sheer black tights and a high-waisted silver mini skirt. The skirt was cut out on the side revealing her toned legs, while a pair of silver, over-the-knee heeled boots complimented them.

The pop singer first debuted her cosmetics brand in the October issue of Allure magazine which came out in September. The singer spoke to the outlet about how she got prepared to make the highly-anticipated announcement regarding her new brand. “Coveting the secret for the past two years and having testers and samplers in my purse, and people asking me, ‘Oh, I love your highlight, what are you wearing?’ And me being like, ‘I don’t know,’ sweating. It was so hard to keep a secret for this long.”

The beauty line has fully launched, but back then, Ariana was releasing the brand in different stage, first starting with the eyes which she stated are the “main gateways to our dreams, our emotions, our everything.” She went on, “They’re our main storytellers and sources of communication. I feel like you can emote more with your eyes than you can articulate sometimes.”