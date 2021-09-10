Ariana Grande Stuns With Thick Lashes To Debut Her New Beauty Brand In ‘Allure’ — Photos

Ariana Grande graced the cover of ‘Allure’ rocking voluminous lashes while announcing the debut of her highly anticipated beauty line!

Is there anything Ariana Grande, 28, can’t do? The answer is no and she proved that when she graced the October issue of Allure magazine. Ariana looked gorgeous on the cover rocking extra-long lashes while the rest of her face was completely clear aside from a glossy lip. All of the makeup she wore was from her brand new beauty line, r.e.m. beauty, which she debuted in the issue of the magazine. She styled her glam with a cream off-the-shoulder Jisoo Baik top and cool gold Lorraine West and Sarah Hendler earrings.

The singer spoke to Allure about how she got prepared to make the highly-anticipated announcement regarding her new brand. “Coveting the secret for the past two years and having testers and samplers in my purse, and people asking me, ‘Oh, I love your highlight, what are you wearing?’ And me being like, ‘I don’t know,’ sweating. It was so hard to keep a secret for this long.”

However, now that the cat’s out of the bag, Ariana revealed how she’s launching the brand in different stages, starting with eyes, which she says are, “Our main gateways to our dreams, our emotions, our everything. They’re our main storytellers and sources of communication. I feel like you can emote more with your eyes than you can articulate sometimes.”

Ariana is the latest celebrity to launch a beauty line and she revealed what she thinks about so many females in her industry starting their own companies. “I’ve thought a lot about this, of course, because I don’t want to just hop onto any bandwagons ever. I think that…I wear my peers’ makeup as well, just like I listen to their music. I’m not going to say, ‘Oh, there’s too many female artists.’ I love and I’m [a] huge fan of my peers that do both, and I think that it’s just another way to tell stories. Because you can never have enough makeup, just like you can never have enough music.”

As for where Ariana gets her inspiration from when it comes to beauty – she loves the older decades and admitted, “I’ve always sort of gravitated towards the ’50s and ’60s and ’70s for glamour references. I’ve always pictured myself in a different time period. I’ve always wanted to wear that makeup, wear that hair, wear those outfits, be those performers.”