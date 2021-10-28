Beauty

Ariana Grande Channels Barbarella In Sexy Sheer Bodysuit & Silver Skirt To Promote New Beauty Brand

ariana grande
Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock
Ariana GrandeAmerican Music Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 20 Nov 2016WEARING BAJA EAST
Ariana Grande performs a medley at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, in Los Angeles 62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Ariana Grande, center, performs a medley at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards, in Los Angeles 62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Jan 2020
Ariana Grande Billboard's 13th Annual Women in Music, Show, Pier 36, New York, USA - 06 Dec 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Ariana Grande looked sexier than ever as she channeled Barbarella in a sheer bodysuit & metallic silver mini skirt to promote her new beauty brand, r.e.m. beauty.

When it comes to Ariana Grande, 28, one thing is for sure – she always looks sexy. That’s exactly what she did to promote her recently launched cosmetics brand, r.e.m. beauty. In the new promo photo, Ariana channeled Barbarella, the iconic space adventurer played by Jane Fonda in the 1960s film, Barbarella. You can see the gorgeous photo right HERE!

ariana grande
Ariana Grande. (Kristina Bumphrey/Starpix/Shutterstock)

Ariana looked amazing when she rocked a plunging black latex bodysuit with underwire cups and a completely sheer bodice. She styled the one-piece with a pair of sheer black tights and a high-waisted silver mini skirt. The skirt was cut out on the side revealing her toned legs, while a pair of silver, over-the-knee heeled boots complimented them.

barbarella
Barbarella, played by Jane Fonda in the 1968 film, ‘Barbarella.’ (Everett Collection)

Related Gallery

Ariana Grande Then & Now: See Her Transformation From Nickelodeon Star To Pop Princess

Ariana Grande 'The Lovely Bones' Film Premiere, Los Angeles, America - 07 Dec 2009
Ariana Grande'Victorious' promotion at Planet Hollywood Times Square, New York, America - 30 Apr 2010
Ariana Grande 2010 MTV Movie Awards, Los Angeles, America - 06 Jun 2010

A pair of elbow-length black gloves with silver wrist cuffs completed her look as did a massive silver prop gun. For her glam, Ari went with a classic look, keeping her dark brown hair down in long, voluminous curls. Her signature cat-eye and a bold red lip topped off her stunning look.

Ariana first debuted her cosmetics brand in the October issue of Allure magazine which came out in September. The singer spoke to Allure about how she got prepared to make the highly-anticipated announcement regarding her new brand. “Coveting the secret for the past two years and having testers and samplers in my purse, and people asking me, ‘Oh, I love your highlight, what are you wearing?’ And me being like, ‘I don’t know,’ sweating. It was so hard to keep a secret for this long.”

The brand will officially launch in November with a highly anticipated eyeshadow palette.