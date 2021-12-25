Video

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Create A ‘White Christmas’ In Calabasas With Imported Snow & Sledding

Malibu, CA - **FILE PHOTOS** *EXCLUSIVE* - More than friends? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spent time together on Friday, January 22, lounging by the pool at Kris Jenner‘s Palm Springs, California, home.Pictured Here: Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker seem to truly be enjoying each others company as the pair is seen out and about in Malibu. **SHOT ON 18 FEBRUARY 2019**Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and fiance Travis Barker match their styles in LA, with Kourtney repping her favorite German hard metal band 'Rammstein', as the couple film scenes for an upcoming episode of KUWTK in Beverly Hills.Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis BarkerBACKGRID USA 1 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kourtney Kardashian and fiance Travis Barker match their styles in LA, with Kourtney repping her favorite German hard metal band 'Rammstein', as the couple film scenes for an upcoming episode of KUWTK in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 1 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Kourtney Kardashian shows off her engagement ring as she was seen with Travis Barker at Simon Huck's Pre-Wedding Party at Sunset Towers Hotel in West Hollywood. 12 Nov 2021 Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian Travis Barker. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA804973_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 39 Photos.

Let it snow! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker created some Christmas magic by bringing snow to Southern California.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and fiance Travis Barker, 46, made her ritzy Calabasas, California compound a winter wonderland on Dec. 24, Christmas Eve. The Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer went all out and imported real snow home for their blended family to enjoy.

Kourtney looked like she was having a blast while showing off the backyard on her Instagram Story. In one video she zipped down the hill on a black and white houndstooth blow-up, squealing with glee. After trying a run solo, the “Always” rocker hopped on the back and helped his love down the hill. Making the afternoon even more lavish, it looked like Kourtney and Travis — who were engaged in Oct. — had their own In-N-Out truck there to cater the celebration, which was in honor of Travis’ daughter Alabama’s 16th birthday.

Kourtney made sure to go all-out for her first Christmas with Travis, Alabama, his son Landon, 18, and step-daughter Atiana, 22, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, 46. In addition to spoiling her 3 kids with ex Scott Disick, the A-lister paid special attention while choosing gifts for her stepkids-to-be, an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY this month.

“Kourtney started shopping for her and Travis’s kids months ago,” the insider said “Anytime Kourtney is out and she sees something she loves for Alabama, Atiana, or Landon, she just goes ahead and picks it up throughout the year.” They added, “Kourtney is so generous with Travis’ kids and, although they have everything they need, she goes the extra mile and always puts a ton of thought into their gifts.” That much was clear when Kourtney gave Alabama a diamond anklet for her sweet 16 on Dec. 24.

Related Gallery

Hottest New Celebrity Couples Of 2021: See PDA Photos From Kourtney, Travis & More

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the red carpet of the movie 'The Last Duel' during the 78th Venice International Film Festival on September 10, 2021 in Venice, Italy. 'The Last Duel' Red Carpet, The 78th Venice International Film Festival, Venice, Italy - 10 Sep 2021
New York City, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy look all loved up as they share a sweet moment during a romantic stroll in Manhattan’s Downtown area on Wednesday afternoon. The new couple looked absolutely smitten as they shared a sweet kiss and walked holding each other closely. Pictured: Chelsea Handler, Jo Koy BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BrosNYC / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker
Kourtney Kardashian went above and beyond to make Christmas amazing for fiance Travis Barker and his kids this year. (Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock)

While Kourtney nailed her gifts for the kids, the source admitted the star was “stuck” when it came to treating Travis. “Since this is their first Christmas as soon-to-be husband and wife, she wants to blow his mind this Christmas. The car that she got him for his birthday did just that and she intends to go above and beyond,” the source shared. “Kourtney easily spends tens of thousands of dollars at Christmas on her family and she wouldn’t have it any other way.”