Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Create A ‘White Christmas’ In Calabasas With Imported Snow & Sledding

Let it snow! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker created some Christmas magic by bringing snow to Southern California.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, and fiance Travis Barker, 46, made her ritzy Calabasas, California compound a winter wonderland on Dec. 24, Christmas Eve. The Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer went all out and imported real snow home for their blended family to enjoy.

Kourtney looked like she was having a blast while showing off the backyard on her Instagram Story. In one video she zipped down the hill on a black and white houndstooth blow-up, squealing with glee. After trying a run solo, the “Always” rocker hopped on the back and helped his love down the hill. Making the afternoon even more lavish, it looked like Kourtney and Travis — who were engaged in Oct. — had their own In-N-Out truck there to cater the celebration, which was in honor of Travis’ daughter Alabama’s 16th birthday.

Kourtney made sure to go all-out for her first Christmas with Travis, Alabama, his son Landon, 18, and step-daughter Atiana, 22, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler, 46. In addition to spoiling her 3 kids with ex Scott Disick, the A-lister paid special attention while choosing gifts for her stepkids-to-be, an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY this month.

“Kourtney started shopping for her and Travis’s kids months ago,” the insider said “Anytime Kourtney is out and she sees something she loves for Alabama, Atiana, or Landon, she just goes ahead and picks it up throughout the year.” They added, “Kourtney is so generous with Travis’ kids and, although they have everything they need, she goes the extra mile and always puts a ton of thought into their gifts.” That much was clear when Kourtney gave Alabama a diamond anklet for her sweet 16 on Dec. 24.

While Kourtney nailed her gifts for the kids, the source admitted the star was “stuck” when it came to treating Travis. “Since this is their first Christmas as soon-to-be husband and wife, she wants to blow his mind this Christmas. The car that she got him for his birthday did just that and she intends to go above and beyond,” the source shared. “Kourtney easily spends tens of thousands of dollars at Christmas on her family and she wouldn’t have it any other way.”