Kourtney Kardashian Sparkles In Holiday-Inspired Dress Ahead Of Christmas — Photo

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her love for the holidays by rocking quite the festive outfit in a Dec. 22 Instagram photo.

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, is feeling very merry this holiday season. Just five days before Christmas, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star got into the festivities early by rocking a sparkly green minidress while posing beside pal Veronique Vicari Barnes in a photo shared to Instagram on Wednesday, December 22. Kourtney added to her festive look with fishnets and a pair of bright red heels. She also had red lipstick on to further honor the Christmas spirit.

Kourtney and Veronique posed on the steps beside the railing that was covered with decorative garland. Veronique got festive just like Kourtney, by wearing a green dress, black gloves, and open-toed fuzzy heels. Kourtney captioned the snapshot, “Elves on the shelves” — a clear reference to the holiday activity that she does with her three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

This will be Kourtney’s first Christmas as an engaged woman. Travis Barker, 46, popped the question to the POOSH founder in October, after dating for less than a year, and she happily accepted. Recently, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that, in addition to shopping for her own children, Kourtney has been buying Christmas gifts for Travis’ son Landon, 18, daughter Alabama, 15, and his stepdaughter, Atiana, 22.

“Kourtney started shopping for she and Travis’s kids months ago,” the insider told HL. “Anytime Kourtney is out and she sees something she loves for Alabama, Atiana, or Landon, she just goes ahead and picks it up throughout the year,” they revealed. “Kourtney is so generous with Travis’ kids and, although they have everything they need, she goes the extra mile and always puts a ton of thought into their gifts.”

The source also said that while Kourtney has figured out gifts for the kids, she’s “stuck” when it comes to her hubby-to-be. “Since this is their first Christmas as soon-to-be husband and wife, she wants to blow his mind this Christmas. The car that she got him for his birthday did just that and she intends to go above and beyond,” the source shared. “Kourtney easily spends tens of thousands of dollars at Christmas on her family and she wouldn’t have it any other way.”