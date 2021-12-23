Scott Disick Sunbathes With Bikini-Clad Bella Banos On St. Barts Vacation

The fun in the sun continues for Scott Disick and Bella Banos. The two were photographed catching some rays in St. Barts on Dec. 22 on their holiday vacation.

Scott Disick is living the good life in St. Barts. The reality star continued his Caribbean vacation with model Bella Banos on Dec. 22. The two were photographed hanging out on the beach, with Bella rocking a tiny orange bikini and crochet wrap skirt. Bella and Scott lounged side-by-side in the sun, and also had a conversation while standing next to each other near their beach set-up.

Scott and Bella arrived in St. Barts earlier this week, and were seen strolling down the beach together in photos from the trip. Bella rocked a neon bikini and looked deep in conversation with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex. Meanwhile, Scott was in New York City before the St. Bart’s trip, where he caught a movie with Kourtney’s sister, Kim Kardashian, and her man, Pete Davidson.

This is not the first time that Scott and Bella have been linked. The 25-year-old is reportedly the woman who Scott sneakily brought to Costa Rica during a Kardashian family vacation in 2017. He was broken up from Kourtney at the time, but still joined her and her family on the trip, which was filmed for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Scott was staying separately from the KarJenners, but was part of the daily activities on the trip. He didn’t plan on telling Kourtney and her family about having Bella back at his hotel, but the news was eventually exposed on the vacation. It led to a blowout fight between Scott and Kourtney.

Shortly after that, Scott started dating Sofia Richie, who he was with for three years until they split during summer 2020. Following the breakup, Scott spent some time with Bella once again, and they were spotted heading to dinner together. He began dating Amelia Hamlin by November 2020, but their romance ended after less than a year in September. His status with Bella this time around is unclear, but they definitely seem to be living it up on their tropical trip!