See Pic

Scott Disick Sunbathes With Bikini-Clad Bella Banos On St. Barts Vacation

Scott Disick Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Oct 2019
*EXCLUSIVE* Saint-Barthelemy, FRANCE - Looking relaxed on the beach during his sun-drenched holiday on the Caribbean Island of St Barts, the Reality Star Scott Disick was spotted in the company of the bikini-clad model Bella Banos who bares a striking resemblance to the American Model Kendall Jenner. Bella got a little touchy-feely with the reality star as she donned her sexy orange bikini, showing off her sexy voluptuous physique in hot the West Indian sunshine. Pictured: Scott Disick - Bella Banos BACKGRID USA 22 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ELIOT PRESS-MEGA-IMP FEATURES / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Scott Disick and a mystery brunette girl strolling one the beach during holidays season in St-Barts. 21 Dec 2021 Pictured: Scott Disick and a mystery brunette girl strolling one the beach during holidays season in St-Barts. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA815527_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Saint-Barthelemy, FRANCE - Reality star Scott Disick is seen on the beach during the holiday season in St Barths.Pictured: Scott DisickBACKGRID USA 20 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

The fun in the sun continues for Scott Disick and Bella Banos. The two were photographed catching some rays in St. Barts on Dec. 22 on their holiday vacation.

Scott Disick is living the good life in St. Barts. The reality star continued his Caribbean vacation with model Bella Banos on Dec. 22. The two were photographed hanging out on the beach, with Bella rocking a tiny orange bikini and crochet wrap skirt. Bella and Scott lounged side-by-side in the sun, and also had a conversation while standing next to each other near their beach set-up.

bella banos scott disick
Bella Banos and Scott Disick on the beach in St. Barts. (ELIOT PRESS-MEGA-IMP FEATURES / BACKGRID)

Scott and Bella arrived in St. Barts earlier this week, and were seen strolling down the beach together in photos from the trip. Bella rocked a neon bikini and looked deep in conversation with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex. Meanwhile, Scott was in New York City before the St. Bart’s trip, where he caught a movie with Kourtney’s sister, Kim Kardashian, and her man, Pete Davidson.

This is not the first time that Scott and Bella have been linked. The 25-year-old is reportedly the woman who Scott sneakily brought to Costa Rica during a Kardashian family vacation in 2017. He was broken up from Kourtney at the time, but still joined her and her family on the trip, which was filmed for Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Scott was staying separately from the KarJenners, but was part of the daily activities on the trip. He didn’t plan on telling Kourtney and her family about having Bella back at his hotel, but the news was eventually exposed on the vacation. It led to a blowout fight between Scott and Kourtney.

Related Gallery

Bella Banos -- Pics Of Scott's Costa Rican Mystery Woman

*EXCLUSIVE* Saint-Barthelemy, FRANCE - Looking relaxed on the beach during his sun-drenched holiday on the Caribbean Island of St Barts, the Reality Star Scott Disick was spotted in the company of the bikini-clad model Bella Banos who bares a striking resemblance to the American Model Kendall Jenner. Bella got a little touchy-feely with the reality star as she donned her sexy orange bikini, showing off her sexy voluptuous physique in hot the West Indian sunshine. Pictured: Scott Disick - Bella Banos BACKGRID USA 22 DECEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: ELIOT PRESS-MEGA-IMP FEATURES / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Scott Disick and a mystery brunette girl strolling one the beach during holidays season in St-Barts. 21 Dec 2021 Pictured: Scott Disick and a mystery brunette girl strolling one the beach during holidays season in St-Barts. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA815538_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Scott Disick and a mystery brunette girl strolling one the beach during holidays season in St-Barts. 21 Dec 2021 Pictured: Scott Disick and a mystery brunette girl strolling one the beach during holidays season in St-Barts. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA815527_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

scott disick bella banos
Scott Disick and Bella Banos walking down the beach in St. Barts. (EliotPress / MEGA)

Shortly after that, Scott started dating Sofia Richie, who he was with for three years until they split during summer 2020. Following the breakup, Scott spent some time with Bella once again, and they were spotted heading to dinner together. He began dating Amelia Hamlin by November 2020, but their romance ended after less than a year in September. His status with Bella this time around is unclear, but they definitely seem to be living it up on their tropical trip!