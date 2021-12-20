‘Riverdale’ Star Casey Cott Marries Longtime GF In Front Of All His Costars & Pals

Casey Cott tied the knot with his wife Nichola Basara, and his fellow ‘Riverdale’ actors were there to celebrate their marriage!

Wedding bells are ringing! Casey Cott got married on Saturday December 18 to his wife Nichola Basara. The 29-year-old actor had posted a selfie of himself and his new wife on their wedding day to his Instagram Story, via People. Naturally, plenty of Casey’s colleagues from Riverdale were there to celebrate the star, and many of his co-stars celebrated their wedding on social media.

Casey and Nichola said their “I Do’s” at the Four Seasons in Whistler, Canada. Casey took to his Instagram Stories to show some of the yummy food and gorgeous views that he and his wife were enjoying. He also posted a congratulations letter that the Four Seasons had given them and called it “the best wedding venue in the world.” The pair had announced their engagement just under a year before their wedding, when Casey shared a photo of the two of them on Instagram on December 19, 2020. Nichola showed off her engagement ring, as the actor captioned the post with a bunch of diamond ring emojis.

Plenty of Casey’s co-stars celebrated their wedding. Vanessa Morgan posted a video of the two of them walking down the aisle after getting married, and the newlyweds couldn’t seem more in love! Camila Mendes also shared a similar video, including some other pictures from the reception. Lili Reinhart posted a bunch of TikToks from the wedding. In one of the sweetest, she posted a video she’d taken of Casey in July 2018. The actor was lying on a couch and said, “Find my wife.” It then cut to Casey and Nichola strolling into the reception, ready to celebrate. She sweetly captioned the post, “He found his wife.” Other than cute video, Lili also posted funny clips of her and her co-stars getting ready for an afterparty and encouraging hand washing.

Kelly Ripa also took to her Instagram Stories to congratulate the couple. The talk show host’s husband Mark Consuelos co-starred with Casey in Riverdale. Both Kelly and her son Michael have also made appearances on Riverdale, with Michael playing a younger version of his father’s character Hiram Lodge in a flashback scene.