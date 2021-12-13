Khloe Kardashian Kisses Daughter True & Quotes Adele After Tristan Thompson Scandal

Khloe Kardashian posted a sweet photo of she and daughter True as the scandal with her ex, Tristan Thompson, continues to dominate headlines.

Khloe Kardashian can’t be brought down by the on-going scandal about her ex, Tristan Thompson! The mom of True, 3, posted a sweet black-and-white photo of she and her daughter on Sunday, writing “My little love,” in the caption — a reference to Adele‘s song from her latest album, 30, which some have called a “divorce” album. In the photo, Khloe wore a black adidas track jacket with metallic stripes down the sleeve and paired the look with a black beanie. True looked adorable in her mother’s arms in a teddy coat, wearing her hair in cute pigtails.

The photo and Adele reference comes amid the scandal that’s currently embroiled Khloe’s on-again, off-again beau, Tristan, as he navigates an ex-flame Maralee Nicols‘s accusation of him being the father of her baby boy. While Tristan admitted to having sex with Maralee, he also requested a paternity test. “Petitioner does not know when conception took place and concedes that conception may have took place in March or April 2021,” Tristan claimed in the court documents. “I do not know if the claims that I am the father of her child are supported by facts.”

Tristan also stated in the docs that he wants to take a paternity test in Houston, Texas, as well, insisting that’s the only place he slept with Maralee. Moreover, an alleged text from Tristan was released, where the player supposedly offered her $75,000 to drop the paternity suit. HollywoodLife has reached out to Tristan’s rep and lawyer for comment.

As the drama continues, Khloe’s continued to step out into the public, unafraid to deal with the controversy. She notably attended the People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 7, and social media users felt like the reality star didn’t look impressed while Halle Berry accepted the “People’s Icon” award. Another fan accused her of being “jealous” of Halle and having “body dysmorphia.” Khloe seemed apologetic that her look was seemingly misunderstood. “That’s disappointing my face gave that expression. Halle Berry is such a force. Absolutely Stunning and beyond talented,” she wrote in the Dec. 8 tweet.

Khloe didn’t address the family drama directly, but she did note how out of it she’d been as of late. “Tbh I’m barely in my own body right now,” she tweeted. “Please don’t read into anything. Also please don’t tear me apart because you assumed something.”