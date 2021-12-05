Kim Kardashian Wishes Her ‘Baby’ Saint A Happy 6th Birthday: ‘There’s No One Like You’

Happy birthday, Saint! Grandma Kris Jenner also made a sweet post in celebration of his special day, sharing the cutest throwback photos

Kim Kardashian, 41, posted the sweetest 6th birthday post for her son Saint! The SKIMS founder shared an adorable round-up of photos of her boy, who looks so much like his dad Kanye West, 44. “My baby Saint is 6 today! There’s no one like you and your smile and your negotiating skills,” she began in her caption, posted to Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 5 — his actual birthday.

“I’ve never met anyone that takes Roblox as serious as you!” she wrote, referencing the global platform that brings people together through play. “Thank you for being my bestie with the best snuggles! You woke up today and promised me that you would snuggle with me until you’re 10! lol I love you forever!!!” she signed off. Saint’s outgoing personality shone through the photos, including ones that showed him walking in a neon sweatsuit with some serious pizazz.

Kim also included a throwback from the denim theme family Christmas card shoot back in 2017 that channeled the ’90s, and several of the pair enjoying beach time on vacation! The now 6-year-old looked so cute as he rocked colorful face paint from one of the trips,

Several of Kim’s friends jumped in on the comments with love, including her BFF Tracy Romulus. “Happy Birthday Saint!!!!!!!!! We love you so much!!!!” the SKIMS Chief Marketing Officer penned. “Sainty!! Happy birthday you little angel,” Simon Huck wrote, while Ciara simply left plenty of heart emojis.

Grandma Kris Jenner, 66, also made a loving tribute post for the little boy. “Happy birthday to my little Sainty!!! Saint, you are the sweetest boy who warms my heart and lights up every room with your big delicious smile!” Kris, who goes by the name Lovey to her 10 grandkids, wrote on Instagram alongside photos. “You are such a good brother, such a good cousin, such a good son and such a amazing grandson!!” she added.

“You are so kind and so gentle and so loving. I’m so proud of you and I love you more than you can ever imagine. I thank God for you every day and for the blessing of having you as my grandson. Happy birthday my little angel I love you love you love you!” Kris signed off her loving post.