Billie Eilish Ditches Blonde Hair & Goes Back To Black – Before & After Photos

After spending nearly 1 year as a blonde, Billie Eilish returned to the dark side and showed off her newly-dyed black hair on Instagram on Dec. 2.

Billie Eilish has kicked off the final month of 2021 by switching up her hair color! The “Happier Than Ever” songstress, 19, dyed her hair black again, after living life as a gorgeous blonde since March 2021. Billie debuted the new look on December 2 with a cute selfie, alongside the caption, “Miss me?” Billie looked stunning with her darker hair color, which matched her black shirt. Billie’s hazel-colored eyes also further emphasized her beauty in the casual snapshot.

Billie’s hair transformation comes after the superstar told Vanity Fair on Nov. 30 that going blonde helped her confidence. “My attitude used to be like, ‘I can’t go out, I can’t go here, I can’t go there.’ I wasn’t able to go to a park or go get coffee, It freaked me out. But in the last year I opened up to it,” she told the outlet. “If I’m being cautious and not trying to be in everybody’s faces, it’s cool…. I didn’t used to be able to do that because my pride was too huge. I was like, ‘I only want to be seen if I look like myself.’ So I would never wear anything normal.”

For a long time, Billie typically sported signature black and green hair. But in March 2021, she decided to keep her fans on their toes by switching to blonde. Then in August, she debuted a bowl cut-style bob in her stunning platinum blonde shade. Billie was spotted with the gorgeous new look while leaving her Santa Monica music studio with big brother Finneas.

This has been a pretty great year for Billie. In July, she released her seventh studio album, Happier Than Ever, which features hit tracks like “My Future,” “Your Power,” and “NDA.” The album and title track has received seven nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year and Song of the Year. She’s excepted to go on her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour in the new year.