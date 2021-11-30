Watch

Billie Eilish Reveals Why Going Blonde Made Her More Comfortable With Being Seen In Public

Billie Eilish attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA, on 09 February 2020. | usage worldwide Photo by: Hubert Boesl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Billie Eilish LACMA: Art + Film Gala, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Los Angeles, California, USA - 06 Nov 2021
EXCLUSIVE: Billie Eilish shows off her new haircut inspired by her mom's hair as she says she is 'Happier than Ever.' Billie was seen leaving a studio with her brother Finneas in Santa Monica. The pair were seen leaving after shooting a new music video for their new album 'Happier than ever', Billie wore an oversized shirt and was seen rocking her new short hair that she claims was inspired by her mom. 24 Aug 2021 Pictured: Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell. Photo credit: Tom Nook/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781051_036.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Billie Eilish has teamed up with sportswear giant Nike to raise awareness about climate change. The singer sat down with Dr Ayana Elizabeth Johnson to discuss how to think globally and act locally "to make your voice heard". "You don't have to be called an activist to talk about what's right," said 19-year-old Billie. "Climate justice is making sure that everyone has an equal opportunity for a healthy and safe life," said Dr Ayana Elizabeth Johnson. The Talking Trash content series launched on Earth Day [April 22]. It will feature conversations between young leaders and some of the world’s leading climate experts. Credit Nike.com/MEGA. 05 May 2021 Pictured: Billie Eilish talks in the Talking Trash series. Photo credit: NIKE.COM/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA751928_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Billie Eilish sat down with ‘Vanity Fair’ for her fifth interview in five years with the outlet, and talked about ‘starting an adulthood’ that is ‘very exciting’ and her confidence about her look.

Billie Eilish, 19, is growing up before our very eyes and it shows in her latest interview! The singer proved she’s not only transforming into an adult physically, but emotionally too, and that’s part of the reason she debuted a brand new blonde hair color and cut earlier this year and is sticking to it. In her annual sit-down with Vanity Fair, the talented beauty, who sported black and green hair for a while, explained how she was apprehensive about changing her look, including her hair, in her younger years because she was “scared” about what people would think, but now that’s all changed because she’s changed.

“My attitude used to be like, ‘I can’t go out, I can’t go here, I can’t go there.’… I wasn’t able to go to a park or go get coffee, It freaked me out. But in the last year I opened up to it,” she told the outlet before adding that going blonde has helped. “If I’m being cautious and not trying to be in everybody’s faces, it’s cool…. I didn’t used to be able to do that because my pride was too huge. I was like, ‘I only want to be seen if I look like myself.’ So I would never wear anything normal.”

Billie Eilish showing off her blonde hair at an event. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Billie also compared her previous interviews with Vanity Fair to the one she did this year and revealed that in addition to the one look she had for a while, her answers gave a hint at the insecurities she felt. “This is just me trying to convince myself that I didn’t care. I used to just be filled with these inspirational quotes, just ready to go, that I didn’t even agree with most of the time,” she said. “I was thinking, ‘I’m overwhelmed, I hate this, everyone wants something from me, I don’t have anything to give them, I f*cking suck.’”

Related Gallery

Billie Eilish -- Pics Of The Singer

Billie Eilish LACMA: Art + Film Gala, Los Angeles County Museum of Art, Los Angeles, California, USA - 06 Nov 2021
Exclusive All Round - In the UK: Not Part of Subs, Premium Rates Apply. Web - 500GBP set price, 100GBP per image. Print - Call for Price. All other territories: Premium Rates Apply - Not Part of Subs, Premium Rates Apply, Call for Price Mandatory Credit: Photo by Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock (12212915an) Exclusive - Billie Eilish was seen leaving a photoshoot in Burbank, CA on Tuesday afternoon as she made her first appearance in public since her alleged Racism scandal She recently apologized for Mouthing an Anti-Asian slur in a video that surfaced, but she seemed to miss the mark again on Tuesday, as she wore a Sweatsuit from the brand “Chinatown Market”, who have been notoriously trolled for cultural appropriation of asian culture Exclusive - Billie Eilish is seen getting back to work for the first time since racism scandal, Burbank, California, USA - 13 Jul 2021
Director Michael Chaves and Billie Eilish New Line Cinema 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' special film screening, Los Angeles, California, USA - 27 May 2021

“I feel a lot of pressure, but back then I was more loved—I was pretty overall loved, to be honest,” she added. “And I was scared because I wanted to keep that love. But now tons of people hate me, so I’m not worried anymore. If you like me, you like me, and if you don’t, you don’t.”

“I’m starting to have an adulthood which is new for me, and very exciting, and I have had new experiences and new people and lots of love,” she went on.

Despite growing up over time and realizing things now that she didn’t realize before, the “Ocean Eyes” crooner said that one thing she’s always tried to encourage her fans and supporters to do from day one is to dress like they want to dress and be who they feel they are. “Literally the thing that I’ve been preaching about since I first started is to wear what you want. Dress how you want. Act how you want. Talk how you want. Be how you want,” she said. “It’s all I’ve ever said.”

Check out Billie’s full interview above.