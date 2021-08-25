See Pics

Billie Eilish Shows Off Her Chic New Blonde Bob After Chopping Off Her Longer Locks — Photo

Tom Nook/MEGA
Billie Eilish attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA, on 09 February 2020. | usage worldwide Photo by: Hubert Boesl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
EXCLUSIVE: Billie Eilish shows off her new haircut inspired by her mom's hair as she says she is 'Happier than Ever.' Billie was seen leaving a studio with her brother Finneas in Santa Monica. The pair were seen leaving after shooting a new music video for their new album 'Happier than ever', Billie wore an oversized shirt and was seen rocking her new short hair that she claims was inspired by her mom. 24 Aug 2021 Pictured: Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell. Photo credit: Tom Nook/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA781051_036.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Billie Eilish has teamed up with sportswear giant Nike to raise awareness about climate change. The singer sat down with Dr Ayana Elizabeth Johnson to discuss how to think globally and act locally "to make your voice heard". "You don't have to be called an activist to talk about what's right," said 19-year-old Billie. "Climate justice is making sure that everyone has an equal opportunity for a healthy and safe life," said Dr Ayana Elizabeth Johnson. The Talking Trash content series launched on Earth Day [April 22]. It will feature conversations between young leaders and some of the world’s leading climate experts. Credit Nike.com/MEGA. 05 May 2021 Pictured: Billie Eilish talks in the Talking Trash series. Photo credit: NIKE.COM/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA751928_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Billie Eilish No Time To Die music video. File photo dated 18/02/20 of Billie Eilish, who has teased the music video for James Bond title track No Time To Die ahead of its long-awaited release. Issue date: Thursday October 1, 2020. The song arrived in February ahead of the film's expected April release date. See PA story SHOWBIZ Eilish. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire URN:55808835 (Press Association via AP Images) View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Billie Eilish has stepped out with her brother Finneas while debuting her chin-length blonde locks. See the photos of her new ‘do!

Billie Eilish, 19, has a whole new look! The “Happier Than Ever” singer has stepped out with bowl cut-style bob in a stunning platinum blonde shade. She was leaving her Santa Monica music studio with brother Finneas on August 24, and looked incredibly chic as she debuted the chin-length style. Billie opted for a baggy tee shirt Rob Kardashian‘s Halfway Dead clothing line, along with cargo pants and plenty of layered necklaces and rings.

Billie Eilish debuts a new look. Image: Tom Nook/MEGA

Her older brother, who is also her music producer, cut an equally cool figure in a pair of blue jeans a white tee with a neon pink print. It came a few days after Billie revealed her new hairstyle was inspired by her mom. She posted a throwback pic of her mother to social media, with the caption “like my mama” highlighting the similarities between the looks.

As fans would know, Billie has been rocking lighter locks this summer, but this is still a deviation from her go-to ‘do. Before her cut, she had shoulder-length blond hair with layers and front bangs. Now, her hair has an edgier look to it and is shaggier than her previous style. Regardless, thousands of fans jumped into the comments section on her Instagram page, noting how great she looked.

One fan commented, “WE LOVE IT,” while other comments read, “SHE LOOKS SO GOOD,” “She’s hotter than ever,” and “SHE LOOKS STUNNING.” This certainly isn’t the first time Billie has tried something new with her hair, so we’re not totally surprised. Back in May, Billie ditched her green hair for platinum blonde, totally shocking fans after rocking black hair with neon green roots for months.

Nevertheless, it seems the platinum blonde look is a part of her new “era.” Although she’s receiving plenty of love from fans since dropping her latest albums, even Billie isn’t immune to internet trolls. She recently clapped back at commentators who were calling her new album a flop. In a July 11 TikTok, Billie shared a line she had seen all over the social media platform – “Is it just me or is billie in her flop era? Why does she suck now?” – while she rolled her eyes. “Literally all I see on this app,” she captioned her video. “Eat my dust. My tits are bigger than yours.”