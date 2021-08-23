Beauty

Billie Eilish Cuts Her Blonde Hair Extremely Short In Wild New Makeover – PHOTO

billie eilish
Billie Eilish chopped her blonde hair off & debuted a brand new, super short platinum blonde haircut.

If there’s one thing for sure about Billie Eilish, 19, it’s that she is constantly surprising us. That’s exactly what the singer did when she debuted a brand new haircut on social media. Billie opted to chop off her long blonde hair for a much shorter cut that ended right below her jaw with shaggy front bangs.

Billie Eilish ditched her black hair with neon green roots for platinum blonde earlier this summer & just yesterday she debuted a brand new super short hair cut. (Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

Billie’s new look is totally different than what she’s been rocking this summer. Before her cut, she had shoulder-length blond hair with layers and front bangs. Now, her hair has an edgier look to it and is shaggier than her previous ‘do. Regardless, tons of fans rushed to the comments section to gush about her new look. One fan commented, “WE LOVE IT,” while other comments read, “SHE LOOKS SO GOOD,” “She’s hotter than ever,” and “SHE LOOKS STUNNING.”

We love seeing Billie with a hair makeover and this is certainly not the first time she’s tried something new with her hair, so we’re not totally surprised. Back in May, Billie ditched her black her for platinum blonde, which was a total shock considering she had been rocking black hair with neon green roots for months.

Aside from dying her hair, how can we ever forget when she cut her hair into a mullet back in November? She showed off the fresh mullet haircut at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on November 4. The haircut featured shoulder-length black hair while the top of her head was cut into a short bowl cut that framed her head like a crown and was dyed neon green.