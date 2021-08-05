Fashion

Billie Eilish Takes A Dip In Black Bathing Suit While On Swanky Vacation In The Mountains: See Poolside Photos

Billie Eilish is enjoying her vacation in the mountains in the best way possible & she looked fabulous when she went for a swim in a black bathing suit.

Billie Eilish, 19, posted a slideshow of photos from her vacation in the mountains and the singer looked fabulous when she rocked a black bikini. Billie went for a dip in an infinity pool a thin-strap black swimsuit. In another photo from her trip, she covered up her bathing suit with a V-neck black lace top and kept her short platinum blonde hair down in natural waves.

Billie is such a trendsetter and she’s always rocking some sort of cool outfit. Just last week, on July 13, she was at her album release party when she donned a pair of high-waisted latex straight-leg pants with a burnt red satin corset top that revealed a black lacy bra at the neckline. She topped her look off with a sheer button-down shirt on top and a pair of black leather pointed-toe pumps.

When Billie isn’t dressed up on the red carpet, she is usually dressed down in some sort of chic ensemble. She was leaving a photoshoot in Burbank, California on July 13 when she wore a head-to-toe Erykah Badu x Chinatown Market tie-dye outfit.

She rocked a short-sleeve T-shirt with the matching sweat shorts and the sweatshirt which she draped over her arms. She topped her look off with cool chunky sneakers.

