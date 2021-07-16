See Pics

Billie Eilish Rocks Tie-Dye Outfit In Rare Public Outing As She Leaves Photoshoot – Photo

Shutterstock
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* - Jennifer Lopez rocks a multicolored jumpsuit and matching Nike's with a Louis Vuitton purse as she goes out for a bite with her kids Emme and Max, and friends in Miami, Florida, while her new beau Ben Affleck relaxes in California. Pictured: Jennifer Lopez, Emme Maribel Muniz, Maximilian David Muniz BACKGRID USA 9 JUNE 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: MiamiPIXX / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - Kendall Jenner displays her model frame while leaving the gym. Pictured: kendall jenner BACKGRID USA 10 MARCH 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: GAMR / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Halsey keeps a casual look in tie dye ensemble while out for a coffee run in Los Angeles. Pictured: Halsey Ref: SPL5124491 251019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Bauer-Griffin / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

Is Billie Eilish in her psychedelic era? The ‘NDA’ singer rocked a vivid tie-dyed Erykah Badu x Chinatown Market outfit after finishing up a photo shoot in California.

Let’s be honest – Billie Eilish’s color scheme for her upcoming Happier Than Ever album is on the soft side of beige, but the 19-year-old singer was an explosion of color on Tuesday (July 13). (CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS) While walking to her car after a photoshoot in Burbank, California, Billie rocked an outfit from the Erykah Badu x Chinatown Market collection. Billie managed to score the tie-dye t-shirt ($50), shorts ($70), and hoodie ($100) before they all sold out. She rocked the whole collection with a pair of Air Jordan Legacy 312 Tech Challenge 2 sneakers in the Hot Lava colorway($195), per Daily Mail, proving yet again that Billie knows shoes.

Billie Eilish reacts as she accepts the award for record of the year for “Everything I Wanted” at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards (Shutterstock)

While walking back to her car, Billie took a moment to have a friendly chat with a security guard – perhaps they discussed a mutual love for “Tyrone,” the Erykah Badu song emblazoned on Billie’s outfit. The vivid colors and bright look harkened back to her slime green aesthetic from her When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? album era. With the “Lost Cause” singer supporting the brand so proudly, will there be a Billie Eilish X Chinatown Market collab in the future?

Billie’s tie-dye outing comes days after she clapped back at trolls who were already calling her upcoming album a flop. In a July 11 TikTok, Billie shared a line she had seen all over the social media platform – “Is it just me or is billie in her flop era? Why does she suck now?” – while she literally rolled her eyes. “Literally all I see on this app,” she captioned her video. “Eat my dust. My tits are bigger than yours.”

Related Gallery

Billie Eilish -- Pics Of The Singer

EXCLUSIVE: Billie Eilish is uncharacteristically dressed down but very noticeable because of her bright green hair as she steps out in Los Angeles. The Singer was seen stepping out with friends as she ran errands in Los Angeles. She was seen dressed in a monochromatic tan outfit and wore no make up. 11 Oct 2020 Pictured: Billie Eilish. Photo credit: the fly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA707061_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Billie Eilish is uncharacteristically dressed down but very noticeable because of her bright green hair as she steps out in Los Angeles. The Singer was seen stepping out with friends as she ran errands in Los Angeles. She was seen dressed in a monochromatic tan outfit and wore no make up. 11 Oct 2020 Pictured: Billie Eilish. Photo credit: the fly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA707061_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Billie Eilish poses for photographers upon arrival at Brit Awards 2020 in London, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Billie Eilish at the 2019 Reading Festival (Shutterstock)

The clapback came after the lukewarm reception to “NDA,” the latest single from Happier Than Ever. While earlier releases (“Therefore I Am,” “Your Power,” “Lost Cause”) seemed to resonate with fans and critics, “NDA” was greeted with apathy. Many compared the beat to the theme song to the popular video game, Among Us. Others said Billie was now a “flop” and were offering to sell their concert tickets. There were some defenders of Billie who argued that TikTok was a bubble and that while younger users are already over Billie, 2021 is “definitely not going to be her flop era.” Fans will have to see if that prediction comes true on July 30, when Happier Than Ever hits all streaming platforms.

 