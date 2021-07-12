Watch

Billie Eilish Fires Back After Haters Claim She’s In Her ‘Flop Era’ & ‘Sucks Now’ – Watch

Billie Eilish in concert, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire, London, UK - 04 Mar 2019
Billie Eilish is uncharacteristically dressed down but very noticeable because of her bright green hair as she steps out in Los Angeles.
EXCLUSIVE: Billie Eilish is uncharacteristically dressed down but very noticeable because of her bright green hair as she steps out in Los Angeles. The Singer was seen stepping out with friends as she ran errands in Los Angeles. She was seen dressed in a monochromatic tan outfit and wore no make up. 11 Oct 2020 Pictured: Billie Eilish. Photo credit: the fly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA707061_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Billie Eilish poses for photographers upon arrival at Brit Awards 2020 in London, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP) View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
The Billie Eilish backlash has begun, but she’s having none of it. After fans dissed her new song, Billie had a simple message to everyone calling her a ‘flop.’

Billie Eilish continued the rollout of her second album, Happier Than Ever, on July 9 with “NDA,” and apparently, some fans weren’t too thrilled by this new single. After some compared it to the Among Us theme song or her “career is going backward,” Billie, 19, decided to fire back. “Is it me, or is billie in her flop era like why does she suck now…” Billie captioned a July 11 TikTok, one that mimicked her critics on the platform. Billie’s own TikTok had her roll her eyes at this sentiment that she’s “flopped,” and she made her feelings known in the caption. “literally all i see on this app… eat my dust my tits are bigger than yours.”

“NDA” was released on July 9, and since then, it has accumulated more than seven million streams on Spotify alone. At the moment, it’s No. 48 on Apple Music’s Top 100 in the USA. The YouTube video, released the same day as the song, has nearly 12 million views. When the Billboard Hot 100 releases its next weekly chart, there’s a good chance that Billie will be in the Top 50 – her previous two singles, “Your Power” and “Lost Cause,” reached No. 10 and No. 27, respectively. Obviously, someone is listening to Billie’s new music, and one TikTok user named Sean (@gatwhenappripriate) summed up where this “flop” talk is coming from.

“Not to be that person but…TikTok is like a bubble,” he captioned a video about “NDA” and the reaction it is getting. “If you ever check her Instagram [right now] or YouTube, it’s such a different opinion than what’s on TikTok. Everyone on TikTok can’t form their own opinion, and it’s literally so positive on other platforms. So it’s def not gonna be her flop era. It’s just echoing TikTok.”

The disconnect might also be due to Billie getting “canceled” in June. She had to apologize after a resurfaced video saw her mouth an Asian slur while she lip-synced along to Tyler, The Creator’s 2011 “Fish.” While the controversial lyrics didn’t affect Tyler, whose Call Me If You Get Lost album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, Billie issued an apology among the growing backlash. “There is a video edit going around of me when I was 13 or 14 where I mouthed a word from a song that at the time I didn’t know was a derogatory term used against members of the Asian community. I am appalled and embarrassed and want to barf that I ever mouthed along to that word.”

She also denied mocking an Asian accent in a second clip, saying she was speaking “in a silly gibberish made-up voice.” Billie’s apology came days after her new boyfriend, Matthew Tyler Vorce, also apologized for his past homophobic and racist posts on social media.

 