Billie Eilish’s New BF Matthew Tyler Vorce Apologizes For Past Homophobic & Racists Posts On Social Media

Actor Matthew Tyler Vorce acknowledged his past posts were ‘irresponsible,’ ‘hurtful,’ and ‘offensive’ in an apology shared to his Instagram story on June 17.

Matthew Tyler Vorce, 29, has issued an apology for past racist and homophobic posts on social media. The actor, who is dating Billie Eilish, 19, took to Instagram to acknowledge his past “hurtful” and “offensive” remarks on Thursday, June 17. “I want to apologize for the things that I wrote on social media in the past,” the Light House actor began via his IG story.

“The language I used was hurtful and irresponsible and I understand how offensive those words are. Whether it was a lyric, a quote or just me being dumb, it does not matter, he went on. “I am ashamed and deeply sorry that I used them in any context. It is not how I was raised and it is not what I stand for, adding, “I shouldn’t have used this language in the first place and I won’t use it again. I am so sorry for the hurt I have caused.”

He ended his post with a statement about taking “responsibility” for his words and actions. “I take full responsibility and continue to hold myself accountable for my actions,” he concluded. The apology comes after the alleged old posts, shared to Twitter and Facebook, were uncovered by fans of Billie’s. The posts used slurs towards Black people and the LGBT community. Another post appeared to be targeted towards singer Adele back in 2012. HollywoodLife has reached out to Billie’s representative for comment.

Matthew has been in the spotlight sine he was photographed with Billie in April. The pair were out on what appeared to be a romantic stroll with her adorable dog Shark. While dressed casually, the pair were caught engaging in some PDA: Matthew sweetly placed his hand around her, while Billie also rested her head on his shoulder.

More recently, the duo headed to Disneyland for a fun filled day. Billie snacked away on a bag of nuts as she strolled through the park with her boyfriend, who held onto a branded bag filled with merchandise from one of the in-park stores. While Billie hasn’t publicly spoken about Matthew, she subtly hinted she had gone on a “date” in a video accompanying her stunning British Vogue cover. “I went on a date for the first time yesterday, so there you go,” she said in response to a question posed by friend Dominic Fike.