Billie Eilish Covers Up Wardrobe Malfunction As She Dances In BTS Video From ‘Lost Cause’ Shoot

In a behind the scenes clip from the ‘Lost Cause’ video, Billie Eilish has a bit of a wardrobe malfunction, which she expertly covered up with emojis.

Billie Eilish took to TikTok to share a behind the scenes look at her music video shoot for “Lost Cause.” The post featured Billie and her girls in their pajamas, from the scene in the video where they’re all dancing on the bed. The singer is wearing sexy, silky PJs, as she and the other girls showed off some dance moves. However, there were a few mishaps amidst the choreography!

At one point, Billie’s loose-fitted shirt began falling just a little too low, and she had to cover up the malfunction with an emoji. She also covered up her backside with an emoji when she was dancing with her booty to the camera at one point. “Not showing you this,” Billie wrote at that point. Regardless of the malfunctions, though, she looked like she was having an absolute blast while dancing with her pals.

Billie eilish
Billie Eilish takes the stage for a performance. (C Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock)

The “Lost Cause” video was a bit of a departure for Billie as she continues to grow up and mature in the public eye. Her new, blonde hair was on full display, and in a few scenes, she was rocking much sexier looks than the baggy sweatshirts that we’re used to seeing her wear.

Earlier this year, Billie started showing off her more mature look by wearing lingerie in a shoot for Vogue. In the magazine interview, she also had a message for those who had anything to say about her decision to wear more revealing outfits. “Suddenly you’re a hypocrite if you want to show you’re skin, and you’re easy and you’re a slut and you’re a whore,” Billie ranted. “If I am, then I’m proud. Me and all the girls are h*s, and f**it, you know? Let’s turn it around and be empowered in that. Showing your body and showing your skin — or not — should not take any respect away from you.”