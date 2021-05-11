Bilie Eilish Reveals How Long It Took Her To Dye Hair Blonde After Fan-Inspired Makeover – Watch

Billie Eilish is blonde now – and she’s having so much fun. The ‘Therefore I Am’ singer shared what inspired her to change her look – and how long it took for her to pull off this makeover.

Billie Eilish popped in – albeit remotely — for the Tuesday (May 11) episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. After Billie, 19, snuck into the (virtual) audience to watch the show, Ellen DeGeneres invited her to be the next guest, and the conversation quickly turned to Billie’s new hair. “It’s been a–I’ve been wanting it blonde for a while. I don’t know what came over me,” said the “Your Power” singer, before she remembered the inspiration. “I saw a fan edit, when I had green hair, and it was like, me just with whatever color hair I had, and they edited it blonde hair. And I was like, ‘UGH! THAT’S SO SICK I WANT IT.’”

“I thought of it as a dream,” continued Billie. “I didn’t think it was going to happen because my hair has been through so much. I thought it would burn it all up if I tried – but I did it!” After showing off her new golden locks with some pride, Ellen asked how long it took (“I know you had to wear a wig,” said Ellen, 63) for Billie to transition from her “dark, dark hair” to blonde. “It took about six weeks,” she said the young singer. “Because it was a lot. We started in — on January, I think, on January 16 was the first day. And then it was like two weeks of nothing, of healing, letting my hair kinda like, take it in and digest and recover. And then, again, and then two more weeks, and again, then a week. Oh my god, it took a long time.”

Despite Billie’s best efforts to keep this change under her hat – or in this case, her wig – fans noticed that her hair looked a little more artificial than usual at the start of the year. Billie ultimately confirmed these suspicions by posting a TikTok in March, one that showed her lifting up her wig. Shortly after that, Billie debuted her blonde makeover on Instagram.

Billie’s new look is also a central part of, as she told Ellen, her “whole new era” of music. Following this grand unveiling, Billie announced that her second album, Happier Than Ever, will be arriving in July. The cover art features a blonde Billing posing while in a white sweater, an indication that she’s progressing from the slime-green version of herself on the cover of her debut, WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO? “I’m so excited, I can’t tell you. It’s the most proud I’ve ever been of anything I’ve ever created,” Billie said to Ellen about her new music.

Billie’s brother and creative collaborator Finneas shared more into why his sister ditched her trademark ‘do. “Hair is the easiest way to feel like you’re evolving as a person,” he said at the start of April. “Whenever you change your hairstyle or dye it a different color you feel like you’re growing up a bit.” He also added that this air signifies Billie’s next level. “Yeah I think so, it took a long time, a lot of different sessions. They wanted to do it really healthy … I think it looks great.”