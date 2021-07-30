See Pics

Billie Eilish Reveals Her Lacy Lingerie Under Corset Top At Album Release Party — Photos

billie
John Locher/AP/Shutterstock
Billie Eilish attends the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, USA, on 09 February 2020. | usage worldwide Photo by: Hubert Boesl/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Billie Eilish has teamed up with sportswear giant Nike to raise awareness about climate change. The singer sat down with Dr Ayana Elizabeth Johnson to discuss how to think globally and act locally "to make your voice heard". "You don't have to be called an activist to talk about what's right," said 19-year-old Billie. "Climate justice is making sure that everyone has an equal opportunity for a healthy and safe life," said Dr Ayana Elizabeth Johnson. The Talking Trash content series launched on Earth Day [April 22]. It will feature conversations between young leaders and some of the world’s leading climate experts. Credit Nike.com/MEGA. 05 May 2021 Pictured: Billie Eilish talks in the Talking Trash series. Photo credit: NIKE.COM/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA751928_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Billie Eilish No Time To Die music video. File photo dated 18/02/20 of Billie Eilish, who has teased the music video for James Bond title track No Time To Die ahead of its long-awaited release. Issue date: Thursday October 1, 2020. The song arrived in February ahead of the film's expected April release date. See PA story SHOWBIZ Eilish. Photo credit should read: Ian West/PA Wire URN:55808835 (Press Association via AP Images)
Billie Eilish arrives at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards red carpet held at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images) View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Billie Eilish has dropped her latest album, ‘Happier Than Ever’ and she was all smiles at the release party while rocking a beige corset with her new, blonde locks.

Billie Eilish certainly looked Happier Than Ever when she stepped out with her pals to celebrate the release of her new album. The 19-year-old Grammy winner smiled and laughed in a series of pics and videos taken at the July 29 release party — the night before her sophomore album dropped. Billie stunned in a soft beige corset top, with a black lacy bra underneath. The newly-blonde hitmaker paired the look with black leather pants, a sheer black cardigan, and layered silver necklaces. We’re obsessed with this new era!

Although she’s receiving plenty of love from fans, it seems even Billie Eilish isn’t immune to internet trolls. She recently clapped back at commentators who were calling her upcoming album a flop. In a July 11 TikTok, Billie shared a line she had seen all over the social media platform – “Is it just me or is billie in her flop era? Why does she suck now?” – while she literally rolled her eyes. “Literally all I see on this app,” she captioned her video. “Eat my dust. My tits are bigger than yours.”

The comments came amid a lukewarm reception to her latest single “NDA,” which dropped on July 9. Some compared it to the Among Us theme song from the popular video game as others said her “career is going backward.” One TikTok user named Sean (@gatwhenappripriate) was among the many who jumped to Billie’s defense. “Not to be that person but…TikTok is like a bubble,” he captioned a video about “NDA”, adding, “If you ever check her Instagram [right now] or YouTube, it’s such a different opinion than what’s on TikTok. Everyone on TikTok can’t form their own opinion, and it’s literally so positive on other platforms. So it’s def not gonna be her flop era. It’s just echoing TikTok.”

Outside of music, Billie recently opened up to to Rolling Stone’s Brittany Spanos for the magazine’s “The Hot List 2021.” In the feature, Billie said her life was “normal” and she was also “going on first dates again, as discreetly as possible.” While the article didn’t mention Billie’s new manMatthew Tyler Vorce, it did discuss the “Lost Cause” singer’s relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Brandon “7:AMP” Adams.

Related Gallery

Billie Eilish -- Pics Of The Singer

EXCLUSIVE: Billie Eilish is uncharacteristically dressed down but very noticeable because of her bright green hair as she steps out in Los Angeles. The Singer was seen stepping out with friends as she ran errands in Los Angeles. She was seen dressed in a monochromatic tan outfit and wore no make up. 11 Oct 2020 Pictured: Billie Eilish. Photo credit: the fly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA707061_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Billie Eilish is uncharacteristically dressed down but very noticeable because of her bright green hair as she steps out in Los Angeles. The Singer was seen stepping out with friends as she ran errands in Los Angeles. She was seen dressed in a monochromatic tan outfit and wore no make up. 11 Oct 2020 Pictured: Billie Eilish. Photo credit: the fly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA707061_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Billie Eilish poses for photographers upon arrival at Brit Awards 2020 in London, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.(Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)