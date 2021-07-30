Billie Eilish Reveals Her Lacy Lingerie Under Corset Top At Album Release Party — Photos

Billie Eilish has dropped her latest album, ‘Happier Than Ever’ and she was all smiles at the release party while rocking a beige corset with her new, blonde locks.

Billie Eilish certainly looked Happier Than Ever when she stepped out with her pals to celebrate the release of her new album. The 19-year-old Grammy winner smiled and laughed in a series of pics and videos taken at the July 29 release party — the night before her sophomore album dropped. Billie stunned in a soft beige corset top, with a black lacy bra underneath. The newly-blonde hitmaker paired the look with black leather pants, a sheer black cardigan, and layered silver necklaces. We’re obsessed with this new era!

Although she’s receiving plenty of love from fans, it seems even Billie Eilish isn’t immune to internet trolls. She recently clapped back at commentators who were calling her upcoming album a flop. In a July 11 TikTok, Billie shared a line she had seen all over the social media platform – “Is it just me or is billie in her flop era? Why does she suck now?” – while she literally rolled her eyes. “Literally all I see on this app,” she captioned her video. “Eat my dust. My tits are bigger than yours.”

The comments came amid a lukewarm reception to her latest single “NDA,” which dropped on July 9. Some compared it to the Among Us theme song from the popular video game as others said her “career is going backward.” One TikTok user named Sean (@gatwhenappripriate) was among the many who jumped to Billie’s defense. “Not to be that person but…TikTok is like a bubble,” he captioned a video about “NDA”, adding, “If you ever check her Instagram [right now] or YouTube, it’s such a different opinion than what’s on TikTok. Everyone on TikTok can’t form their own opinion, and it’s literally so positive on other platforms. So it’s def not gonna be her flop era. It’s just echoing TikTok.”

Outside of music, Billie recently opened up to to Rolling Stone’s Brittany Spanos for the magazine’s “The Hot List 2021.” In the feature, Billie said her life was “normal” and she was also “going on first dates again, as discreetly as possible.” While the article didn’t mention Billie’s new man, Matthew Tyler Vorce, it did discuss the “Lost Cause” singer’s relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Brandon “7:AMP” Adams.