Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott Haven’t Been Intimate ‘In Quite Some Time’

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott have been at the center of divorce rumors, and now a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that the longtime couple are ‘not intimate’ with each other at all.

For months now, the status of Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott‘s complicated relationship has been a hot commodity in the press. All signs have pointed towards the 15-year marriage coming to an end soon, but the famous couple surprised everyone when they got dinner with their five children on November 27. As the speculation continues, a source close to Tori, 48, and Dean, 55, EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the pair do not “have official plans to file for divorce quite yet, but they’re also not intimate and haven’t been in quite some time.”

Our source also confirmed that Tori and Dean — who tied the knot in May 2006 — “are 100% going to raise these kids together which is why they went to dinner together as a family.” The insider added, “Dean has been very involved the whole time. Tori really wants to work on her career, but the kids are young and they need both of their parents and she knows that.” Another reason that Tori’s choosing to stay in her marriage to Dean is that her father Aaron Spelling and mother Candy Spelling never got divorced and remained married until Aaron’s death in 2006. “Her parents stayed together even when they weren’t happy and that’s something in the back of her mind,” our source said.

“She knows that they need to keep things as mellow as possible for the sake of the kids,” the Tori and Dean insider continued. “They both know they need to co-parent and right now they are. Dean is very involved with the kids and does things like takes them to school and activities almost every single day and especially when Tori is focusing heavily on her career, he’s around even more.” HL has reached out to Tori and Dean’s reps, but we have yet to get responses.

This latest Tori-Dean intel comes after the Beverly Hills, 90210 star left her husband out of their family’s 2021 Christmas card. Prior to that, Tori was snapped moving boxes out of her home on Nov. 4 and was spotted at a lawyer’s office holding onto a clipboard outside on October 18. These instances have all led fans to assume the couple are calling it quits, but when Tori appeared on The Wendy Williams Show on Oct. 26, she refused to answer guest host Whitney Cummings‘ question about the state of her marriage.

Shortly after that awkward interview, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that “Tori and Dean are done.” Our insider added, “Dean has realized that he is happier being a single dad than in a marriage he’s unhappy in. No matter what, right now, they just can’t seem to get along.” A previous source said in October that Tori has always struggled with trying to move on from Dean’s 2013 affair. “She has never felt confident that he wouldn’t do it again,” the source explained.