Khloe Kardashian Confesses She’s A ‘Strict’ Parent & Lives By A ‘Militant’ Schedule

Khloe Kardashian believes in keeping a ‘strict’ routine for daughter True — but not all of her famous siblings are as disciplined of parents.

Khloe Kardashian, 37, has a strict parenting strategy. The reality star offered a peek into how she raises daughter True Thompson, 3, during the Mom Confessions segment of the Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, Nov. 30. “I have a schedule,” said Khloe, who shares True with on/off beau Tristan Thompson, 30. “I’m very militant with how I parent True. I believe that a schedule saves everything.” The star went on to knock some of her famous family’s parenting skills, saying, “Not all of my siblings are the same. I will not tell you which ones.”

While Khloe only has daughter True, her sisters Kourtney, 42, and Kim, 41, have bigger broods. Kourtney shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, as well as daughter Penelope, 9, with ex Scott Disick, 38. Kim, meanwhile, has North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, estranged husband Kanye West, 44. Brother Rob Kardashian, 34, is dad to Dream, 4, and half-sister Kylie Jenner, 24, is currently expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott, 30.

Though Khloe and NBA beau Tristan have had their ups and downs through the years, they’re said to be in a good place ahead of the 2021 holiday season. “Khloe is in a really good place with Tristan right now,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in mid-November. “They’re planning on celebrating the holidays together as a family, so that True can be with both her parents.” The source went on to say that Khloe and Tristan have been communicating regularly so True gets ample attention from both of her parents. “Khloe and Tristan talk on a daily basis and although they’re not fully back together, they are spending a lot of quality time together co-parenting True.”

The couple first sparked relationship speculation in August 2016 after they were spotted leaving an LA nightclub around the same time. They welcomed True in on April 12th 2018, amid rumors Tristan had been unfaithful. The pair parted ways in February 2019 following another cheating scandal with the basketball player and model Jordyn Woods. Still, Khloe and Tristan have continued to court reunion rumors since.