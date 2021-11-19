Exclusive

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Holiday Plans Revealed, Amid Reconciliation Speculation

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are ready to celebrate the holidays together as a family, making this year’s festive season a special one for their baby girl, True.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are ready to ring in the holiday season together as one big happy family. While they have yet to reveal if they are back on as a certifiable couple, the pair want to pull out all the stops to make the festive season a special one for their 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

“Khloe is in a really good place with Tristan right now,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “They’re planning on celebrating the holidays together as a family, so that True can be with both her parents.” The insider went on to say that the reality star has been keeping in close contact with her on-again/off-again boyfriend to make sure True is getting all the attention she needs. “Khloe and Tristan talk on a daily basis and although they’re not fully back together, they are spending a lot of quality time together co-parenting True.”

Meanwhile, whether Khloe chooses to start things up again with the Tristan or not, she will always by backed by her famous family. “Khloe’s family is fully supportive of whatever decisions Khloe makes,” HL’s source added. “At the end of the day, they just want what’s best for True, and for Khloe. So if she’s happy then they are too.”

Khloe and Tristan’s decision to celebrate the holidays together may come as no surprise to fans, as the couple have been getting along great lately. A source previously told HollywoodLife that the exes are in “a really good place right now,” “They’re totally friendly, and they talk, text, etc., all the time,” the insider revealed. “It took some time to patch things up between them, but in all honesty, Khloe has a heart of gold and doesn’t have the time or energy to put into holding onto grudges.” The Good American founder, according to the source, “knows that it’s in True’s best interest to have an amicable relationship with her dad.”

The former couple welcomed True on April 12, 2018 after having dated for a few years. Amid cheating allegations against Tristan, the pair soon split, although they have been linked together several times since the breakup.