See Pics

Nick Jonas Cuddles Up To Priyanka Chopra In Sweet PDA Photo After She Roasts Him

Broadimage/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra was spotted out and about in Beverly Hills. 01 Nov 2021 Pictured: Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA801391_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* London, UNITED KINGDOM - With a public display of affection en route to lunch, Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra and the American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas held hands as they walk through the streets of the capital. Nick looked casual in his Rock 33 top and showed off his wealth by wearing a Richard Mille watch as his wife Priyanka wore her striped patterned jumpsuit and heart-shaped earrings as she held a bottle in hand which she brought to the table at the Beach Blanket Babylon Restaurant in London's Notting Hill. SHOT 8/12/21 Pictured: Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas BACKGRID USA 14 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: NASH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* London, UNITED KINGDOM - With a public display of affection en route to lunch, Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra and the American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas held hands as they walk through the streets of the capital. Nick looked casual in his Rock 33 top and showed off his wealth by wearing a Richard Mille watch as his wife Priyanka wore her striped patterned jumpsuit and heart-shaped earrings as she held a bottle in hand which she brought to the table at the Beach Blanket Babylon Restaurant in London's Notting Hill. SHOT 8/12/21 Pictured: Priyanka Chopra - Nick Jonas BACKGRID USA 14 AUGUST 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: NASH / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
Music & Sports Editor

There were no hard feelings between Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra following the ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast,’ as he said he was ‘grateful’ for his wife in a Thanksgiving Day message.

It’s obvious what Nick Jonas is grateful for, especially after his Thanksgiving Day message to all his fans. In his Nov. 25 Instagram post, Nick, 29, sat on a couch next to his wife, Priyanka Chopra. Priyanka, 39, had her arms wrapped around the “This Is Heaven” singer, and she smiled brightly while leaning in presumably for a kiss. “Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!” Nick wrote. “Grateful for you @priyankachopra.”

This bit of love arrived on the heels of Priyanka stealing the show during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast. While plenty of friends and family took shots at Nick, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas during the Netflix special, Priyanka burned down the building with her scorching jokes. “Nick and I have a 10-year age gap,” she said. “There are many ’90s pop culture references he doesn’t understand, and I have to explain them to him. He teaches me how to use TikTok, for example, and I teach him what a successful acting career looks like.” Priyanka also joked that she wouldn’t want to be married to anyone else. “Unless, of course, Chris Hemsworth suddenly became single, might change things,” she quipped.

Actually, Priyanka might have to think twice if the Thor star calls it quits with Elsa Pataky. At least, she seemed to be enamored with Nick’s muscles after he posted a workout video on Nov. 22. “Monday motivation,” he captioned the black-and-white video. Priyanka couldn’t help herself from getting caught up in this thirst trap. “Damn! I just died in your arms,” she commented.

(Broadimage/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra's Sexiest Pics Together: Photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Ralph Lauren show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Sep 2018
PREMIUM RATES APPLY. Please contact your sales rep or metgala@shutterstock.com with any enquiries Mandatory Credit: Photo by Kevin Tachman/Vogue/REX/Shutterstock (8773428gi) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas The Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Inside, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 01 May 2017
Engaged couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are seen arriving along with guests arriving at their engagement party in Mumbai, India. Pictured: Priyanka Chopra,Nick Jonas Ref: SPL5017819 220818 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Imagelibrary / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 Sydney: +61 02 9240 7700 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No India Rights

Thanksgiving kicks off a major holiday season for this couple. On top of the December holidays, Nick and Priyanka are just days away from celebrating their third wedding anniversary. The couple wed in two separate ceremonies in December 2018, after a year of dating. In 2020, Nick celebrated being “two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring, and beautiful woman” with a sweet Instagram post that contained pictures taken at their wedding. Priyanka responded to this love with a tribute of her own. “Happy 2-year anniversary to the love of my life,” she wrote. “Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you [Nick].”