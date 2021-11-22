Video

Priyanka Chopra Gushes Over Nick Jonas’ Sexy Arms After He Shares Sexy Workout Video

nick jonas
Merino/MEGA
Nick Jonas Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, Las Vegas, USA - 20 May 2018
Nick Jonas Ralph Lauren show, Arrivals, Spring Summer 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Sep 2018
Nick Jonas 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Jan 2018
Nick Jonas Billboard Music Awards, Arrivals, Las Vegas, USA - 20 May 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 17 Photos.
News Writer

Priyanka Chopra is a huge fan of her husband Nick Jonas’s arms. After he shared a sexy workout video on social media, she couldn’t help but say, ‘Damn!’

Nick Jonas began his Monday with a workout. The singer, 29, showed off his biceps while lifting weights during an at-home workout shared on Instagram on Nov. 22. “Monday motivation,” he captioned. “Let’s get it.”

Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra even left a comment under the video that read, “Damn! I just died in your arms…”

priyanka chopra
Priyanka Chopra responds to husband Nick Jonas’ workout video (Instagram)

The workout comes a day before the debut of Jonas Brothers Family Roast, a Netflix comedy special that will put Nick and his brothers and bandmates Joe and Kevin in the hot seat as special guests roast the boy band. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, stars Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, and Jack Whitehall have all been tapped to roast the brothers for the comedy special, which will also include sketches, songs, and games.

Related Gallery

Jonas Brothers Couples: Photos Of Nick, Joe & Kevin With Their Wives

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas 'The Best Years of a Life' premiere, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 18 May 2019
Kevin Jonas, Danielle Deleasa 'Chasing Happiness' film premiere, Arrivals, Regency Bruin Theatre, Los Angeles, USA - 03 Jun 2019
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019 Wearing Louis Vuitton

In a preview released by Netflix ahead of the roast’s Nov. 23 debut, Jonas Brothers “super fan” Pete could be seen in an “I love Jonas” t-shirt, declaring “I’m a huge fan. I listen to the Jonas Brothers every time I’m in a supermarket.” The comedian added, “Show some respect, OK? Nick is a legit actor now. He’s won everything from a Kids’ Choice Award to a Teen Choice Award.” Pete then noted that Nick released a song called “Jealous,” although “it would have been way more believable if Kevin was singing it.”

Joe’s wife, English actress Sophie Turner, will also roast her husband and his siblings. According to a report from The Sun, the Game of Thrones alum was “absolutely ruthless” during the roast, joking about her husband’s “long list of celebrity exes” and “the purity rings which he and his brothers wore as teenagers to signify their virginity.”

In an interview with E! News with his brothers last week, Joe admitted that he was nervous about what his wife has prepared. Joe told the outlet that people familiar with what the actress has prepared have approached him and said things like, “Oh, man. Good luck, brother.” He quipped, “I’m like, that’s not what I want to hear before this thing!” Nick admitted that he was nervous, too, joking, “I definitely booked therapy for Monday morning.”