Priyanka Chopra Gushes Over Nick Jonas’ Sexy Arms After He Shares Sexy Workout Video

Priyanka Chopra is a huge fan of her husband Nick Jonas’s arms. After he shared a sexy workout video on social media, she couldn’t help but say, ‘Damn!’

Nick Jonas began his Monday with a workout. The singer, 29, showed off his biceps while lifting weights during an at-home workout shared on Instagram on Nov. 22. “Monday motivation,” he captioned. “Let’s get it.”

Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra even left a comment under the video that read, “Damn! I just died in your arms…”

The workout comes a day before the debut of Jonas Brothers Family Roast, a Netflix comedy special that will put Nick and his brothers and bandmates Joe and Kevin in the hot seat as special guests roast the boy band. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, stars Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh, and Jack Whitehall have all been tapped to roast the brothers for the comedy special, which will also include sketches, songs, and games.

In a preview released by Netflix ahead of the roast’s Nov. 23 debut, Jonas Brothers “super fan” Pete could be seen in an “I love Jonas” t-shirt, declaring “I’m a huge fan. I listen to the Jonas Brothers every time I’m in a supermarket.” The comedian added, “Show some respect, OK? Nick is a legit actor now. He’s won everything from a Kids’ Choice Award to a Teen Choice Award.” Pete then noted that Nick released a song called “Jealous,” although “it would have been way more believable if Kevin was singing it.”

Joe’s wife, English actress Sophie Turner, will also roast her husband and his siblings. According to a report from The Sun, the Game of Thrones alum was “absolutely ruthless” during the roast, joking about her husband’s “long list of celebrity exes” and “the purity rings which he and his brothers wore as teenagers to signify their virginity.”

In an interview with E! News with his brothers last week, Joe admitted that he was nervous about what his wife has prepared. Joe told the outlet that people familiar with what the actress has prepared have approached him and said things like, “Oh, man. Good luck, brother.” He quipped, “I’m like, that’s not what I want to hear before this thing!” Nick admitted that he was nervous, too, joking, “I definitely booked therapy for Monday morning.”