Britney Spears Rocks ‘Free Britney’ T-Shirt With Sam Asghari Ahead Of Conservatorship Hearing

Britney Spears and her fiancé got decked out in ‘Free Britney’ attire, just one day before her next conservatorship hearing.

Britney Spears and fiancé Sam Asghari proudly wore “Free Britney” clothing at home on Nov. 11, ahead of the singer’s next conservatorship hearing on Nov. 12. Sam, 27, shared an Instagram video that showed he and the pop superstar, 39, dressed in shirts from the #FreeBritney movement, which has advocated for the termination of the controversial, court-appointed conservatorship that Brit has been under since 2008. The couple’s shirts have “#FreeBritney” written in red, while underneath, it says, “It’s a human rights movement.”

In the footage, Britney and her fitness trainer beau proudly flaunted the message on their attire. The “Toxic” songstress continuously pointed at the words on her shirt, while beaming of happiness alongside her fiancé. Sam captioned the video, “Loading…,” likely a reference to the expected termination of the conservatorship that will likely come at the Nov. 12 court hearing. He also included Brit’s pump-up song “Work Bitch” to play over the footage.

Britney has been anxiously awaiting this next court date. On Nov. 8, the singer shared a message on IG that let her fans know she’s “only human” and is looking forward to this “very interesting” week. She also admitted that she hasn’t “prayed for something more in my life.” Through it all, Brit’s fans have been unbelievably supportive by continuing to lift her up with caring messages on social media.

At the Nov. 12 court hearing, a judge will legally determine whether to end her conservatorship. Her dad Jamie Spears filed documents on November 1, asking for the conservatorship to be terminated immediately. Jamie was previously suspended from his role as Brit’s conservator on Sept. 29, and replaced with John Zabel, a certified public accountant.