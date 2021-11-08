See Message

Britney Spears Calls Week Ahead ‘Very Interesting’ Ahead Of New Conservatorship Hearing: I’m ‘Praying’

Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Britney Spears BRITNEY SPEARS AND KEVIN FEDERLINE AT THE RITZ HOTEL, MARINA DEL REY, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 14 JUL 2004
Singer Britney Spears spends the day at Will Rodgers State Beach in Pacific Palisades, Ca with an unidentified male friend. the pop princess who was taking a break form her current US and European tour had fun as she frolicked along the beach and rode piggyback on her friends back and played with a dog that was strolling along the beach. britney and her friend then stopped to pick up some drinks at a local store before heading back to the Beverly Hills hotel where she is staying before her tour resumes on monday Britney Spears spends day at the beach, Pacific Palisades, California, USA - 23 Apr 2004
Britney Spears BRITNEY SPEARS IN SANTA MONICA, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 20 JUL 2004
Britney Spears sunbathing on her brother Brian's balcony in Santa Monica. Britney's dog Bitbit kept on climbing up on her belly and up her chest to get to her face, trying to get her attention. BRITNEY SPEARS AT HER BROTHER'S APARTMENT, SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, AMERICA - 28 MAR 2005 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a hopeful message that also revealed she’s ‘said things out of anger,’ just four days before her next conservatorship hearing.

Britney Spears, 39, is preparing for her next conservatorship hearing, which is set to take place on Nov. 12, with a lot of prayer. The singer shared a new message to Instagram on Nov. 8 that let her fans know she’s “only human” and is looking forward to this “very interesting” week. She also apologized for her anger in the past.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears’ latest message. (Courtesy of Instagram)

“This week is gonna be very interesting for me 🤭 !!! I haven’t prayed for something more in my life 🙏🏼 !!!” her caption for a photo of one of her favorite pieces of artwork read. “I know I’ve said some things on my Insta out of anger and I’m sorry but I’m only human … and I believe you’d feel the same way if you were me 🤷🏼‍♀️ !!! Anyway it’s a new day ☀️ and I can’t say I’m never going to complain again … cuz who knows 💁🏼‍♀️ !!! God bless you all and have a great day 🤍 !!! Art by #HansZatzka”

Once Britney shared the post, her fans took to the comments section to write sweet responses. “So excited for you ❤️❤️,” one fan wrote while another exclaimed, “WE LOVE YOU!!!! WE SUPPORT YOU!! 🌹🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 xox xox xox.” A third encouraged her to “Vent away lady. You deserve to speak your mind” and a fourth congratulated her.

Related Gallery

Britney Spears: See Sexiest Photos Of The Singer

Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Hotel and Casino on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Britney Spears
Britney Spears during a previous event. (Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Britney’s next hearing could mark the ending of her years-long conservatorship. She has been speaking her mind on social media in recent posts, especially about her family, including her mom Lynne Spears, who made headlines for requesting that her attorneys be paid for by Britney’s estate since they were involved in her conservatorship case. A now-deleted post revealed her feelings about her mom’s actions.

“Pssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!” she wrote in the post. I will never get those years back. She secretly ruined my life.”

A previous source told us that Britney has been emotional in recent days because of the upcoming conservatorship hearing in which a judge could decided to terminate the 13-years long arrangement. “Britney is beside herself and broke down in tears of joy because she now knows with no hesitation that she is getting her life back,” the source EXCLUSIVELY said to HollywoodLife.