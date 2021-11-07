See Pics

Ben Affleck Smiles As He Watches J.Lo Leaves His House In A Gucci Fiat — Photos

Weekend Writer

Ben Affleck looked lovingly at his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez as she drove away from his house in a Gucci-branded car. See the sweet snaps!

Ben Affleck has been spotted smiling while watching his love Jennifer Lopez leave his house. The Oscar winner gazed lovingly at the 2020 Super Bowl Half Time star as she drove away from his Los Angeles home in a black Gucci branded Fiat. He cut a casual figure in a black crewneck sweater while Jen looked chic in a white turtleneck with a pair of gold hoop earrings and her hair pulled back into a messy bun.

Ben Affleck. Image: BACKGRID

The outing came less than two months after Ben opened up about the rekindled Bennifer 2.0 romance in an interview with AdWeek. As fans would know, the A-listers got back together in May 2021 after breaking off their engagement in the early 2000s. “All I can tell you is that I have seen firsthand the difference representation makes because I have seen, over and over and over and over, women of color approach Jennifer and tell her what her example as a strong woman and a woman succeeding and demanding her fair share in the business world means to them,” Ben told the outlet.

The Good Will Hunting actor continued, “I am in awe of what Jennifer’s effect on the world is. [She’s] inspired a massive group of people to feel they have a seat at the table in this country.” Ben said of his beautiful girlfriend, “That is an effect few people throughout history have had, one I will never know and one I can only stand by and admire with respect.”

Jennifer Lopez. Image: BACKGRID

The actress and the “Let’s Get Loud” singer have been practically inseparable since they got back together this year. They’ve been spotted on multiple vacations and trips together, as well as some family outings with Jen’s twins Max and Emme, 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, and Ben’s children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 8, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner.