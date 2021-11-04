Heidi Klum, 48, Eats Pie In Bed While Wearing Nothing But Lingerie

The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge showed off her sexy snacking habits, in a photo where she relaxed in bed with some sweets.

Most people are familiar with breakfast in bed, but dessert in bed is a whole other level! Heidi Klum revealed that she likes to kick back and relax with some sweets in the bedroom after a long day in an Instagram photo posted on Thursday November 4. The 48-year-old model and reality personality posted a photo of herself chilling out in her bed with a delicious piece of pie. She looked totally at ease and content with herself and her snack.

Heidi was only clad in some lingerie, as she relaxed with pie, and rested the dish on her lower body. Besides just lying in her bra, it looked like she was decompressing with some entertainment on her laptop and phone, and she may have had some other snacks, including a cup of tea, to go perfectly well with the pie. “Oh! My! Yummy pie!” the America’s Got Talent judge captioned the picture.

The model certainly deserves to relax a bit and enjoy some pie. While she cancelled her annual Halloween party this year, Heidi was still plenty busy throughout October. She debuted a zombie costume a few weeks before it was time to trick-or-treat, and while there was not a party, she still gave fans her own horror movie, with clever nods to plenty of classics, like The Shining and Night of the Living Dead. Her spoof was appropriately titled Klum’s Day. Pie is also a another delicious dish that some favorite Halloween candies just cannot compete with.

While the AGT star may have ditched most of her clothes for the sexy late-night snacking photo, she’s shown off plenty of amazing outfits recently. In October she shared photos of herself enjoying more snacks, while rocking an orange crop-top and a matching pair of bikini bottoms from Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS x Fendi collaboration. Back in September, she also dazzled her husband Tom Kaulitz on his 32nd birthday, as she strutted across a table in a stunning all-white outfit for the celebration.