Heidi Klum Stuns In Sparkling Strapless Top & Chic Pants On ‘AGT’ Season 16 Finale

The season 16 ‘America’s Got Talent’ finale is here! Even though the night is all about the top 10 finalists, Heidi Klum made sure to stand out in her stunning outfit, too.

Heidi Klum pulled out all the stops for her look at the America’s Got Talent finale on Sept. 15. While taking her seat in her judge’s chair for one last time this season, Heidi wowed in a strapless top with intricate beaded detailing. She had on slick black pants that featured a tulle train. Her look was complete with a bold red lip and her hair in loose waves.

One winner will be named out of ten finalists during the AGT finale. Amongst those left in the competition are singers, comics, an aerialist, magician, quick-change artist, and martial arts group. It’s quite an eclectic group of performers, but only one act will be named the champion. The winner will receive a cash prize, as well as the opportunity to perform a residency in Las Vegas.

The finalists took the stage to perform one last time for America’s votes during the live Sept. 14 episode. For that show, Heidi looked amazing in a silver and black mini dress. The outfit had fringe detailing, and she wore mesh tights underneath, along with pointy heels. Her hair was styled in a braid, with bangs on display across her forehead.

This wraps up Heidi’s second season as a judge on America’s Got Talent. Once again, she was joined by Sofia Vergara, who was also in her second season, along with longtime judges, Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel. So far, it has not been revealed whether or not the competition show has been renewed for a 17th season, or which judges will return if it is.

Of course, Heidi still has a lot to keep herself busy. Her show, Making The Cut, premiered its second season in July 2021. Plus, she has four children to worry about, along with her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who she married in 2019.