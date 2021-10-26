Fashion

Heidi Klum Models Orange Crop Top & Bikini Bottom From Kim Kardashian In Sexy Selfies

Heidi Klum showed off her fabulous figure when she rocked a crop top & bikini from Kim Kardashian’s sexy new SKIMS X Fendi collab.

Heidi Klum, 48, always manages to look sexy no matter what she wears and that’s exactly what she did when she rocked Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS X Fendi collaboration. Heidi posted a bunch of photos rocking the new collection while posing in her hotel room. From crop tops to bikinis – she looked amazing.

In one photo from Heidi’s Instagram slideshow wearing neon orange, she rocked a skintight long-sleeve crop top with a pair of bathing suit bottoms. The bikini bottoms were super cheeky and Heidi showed off her toned behind when she took a bunch of mirror selfies showing off her bottom.

In another gorgeous photo, Heidi had her blonde hair down in natural waves as she snuggled her face into a pair of sherpa kitten heels from the collection.

Heidi is always showing off her fabulous figure in a slew of sexy outfits and although she canceled her annual Halloween party this year, she still managed to dress up. She posted a photo to Instagram of herself completely naked with an orange towel wrapped around her waist.

Her entire back was covered in spooky prosthetics that were meant to look like her back bones, spine, and muscles were raw and hanging out. Heidi captioned the post, “Never look back, the past is a wilderness of horrors. #HeidiHalloween2021.”

She posted another photo taken from behind showing off the prosthetics with a towel draped over her shoulders. Her face was covered in scary zombie makeup while her hair was down in waves.