Cardi B Dances In A Crop Top & Sweats For New TikTok 2 Months After Giving Birth — Watch

Cardi B showed off her belly dancing skills in a new TikTok video, and it was remarkable to see how great the rapper’s post-baby body looks.

Work it, Cardi B! The 29-year-old rapper dabbled in a sexy belly dancing routine with her sister Hennessy Carolina, 25, in a TikTok video shared on Thursday, Oct. 28. Cardi looked incredible in the footage, taken nearly two months after she gave birth to her son, while dressed in purple sweatpants and a crop top that put her flat tummy on full display. Hennessy, meanwhile, sported white sweatpants and a bright pink crop top for the sibling dance routine.

Cardi and Hennessy busted their smooth moves to Somali artist Nimco Happy‘s song “Isii Nafta (Love You More Than My Life.” The sisters stood side-by-side and lightly moved their belly and hips around timed to the music. Cardi also moved her hands with claw-like nails up in the air as she moved her body all around. As the music picked up, the duo started shaking their butts to the side. Hennessy got so into that she almost started twerking right then and there!

The sisters’ belly dancing seemed to be pretty good, at least we think so. But Cardi indicated that the moves weren’t her best based on what she wrote in the video’s caption. “Listen we try,” the superstar rapper wrote alongside two weary-face emojis and a crying laughing-face emoji. “Should we do more tiktoks,” Cardi asked her fans — who seemingly enjoyed the video that got over 3.5 million likes.

For two-months postpartum, Cardi looks pretty amazing. The “I Like It” rapper welcomed her baby boy on Sept. 4 with husband Offset. The lovebirds are also parents to a three-year-old daughter named Kulture. So far, they have kept their newborn son out of the spotlight, and have yet to even share his name or a photo on social media.

Cardi recently turned 29, and her celebration was as epic as could be expected. The mom-of-two first enjoyed a romantic dinner with her hubby at Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica. The next night, Cardi held a big party at River Studios in Los Angeles, were guests were urged to dress for the Dancehall theme. Those on the guest list included Lizzo, Winnie Harlow, Larsa Pippen, and more.