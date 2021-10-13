Lizzo Twerks In A Sexy Sheer Crystal Dress After Cardi B’s Birthday Party — Watch

Lizzo sparkled and sizzled in a see-through dress at Cardi B’s birthday, then taking the party home with her to post a ‘soft twerk’ video for her fans.

After Lizzo left rapper Cardi B‘s 29th birthday on Oct. 11, she brought the party home with her! After photos of her sheer, sparkly purple Matthew Reisman Collection dress made headlines, the 33-year-old took to her Instagram to share videos of herself twerking in the getup, cementing her status as a (shimmering) star to be reckoned with.

In the video, the “Juice” singer continued to put her see-through, crystal-covered number on display, showing off her sexy dance moves to the Lil John & The East Side Boyz smash 2002 hit “Get Low” while friends laughed and cheered her on in the background. “A soft twerk to bless ya timeline🍑✨” the musician quipped in the caption.

Lizzo definitely went all out for the dancehall-themed event, supporting her girl Cardi after their song “Rumors” hit the airwaves in August. In addition to her show-stopping dress, Lizzo sported a long, chestnut-brown side ponytail with butterfly clips and shared her shoe game to another Instagram post — Jimmy Choo bedazzled sneakers and heels — after fans questioned her leaving the party barefoot.

Although the “Good as Hell” songstress has rocked numerous glamorous outfits and looked, well, good as hell, she recently revealed her struggles with “fatphobic” comments after the “Rumors” video was released, breaking down in a tearful Instagram live about dealing with the stress of it all. Lucky for Lizzo, her ride-or-die Cardi B was there to lift her back up, tweeting in defense of her friend and shutting down body-shamers. “When you stand up for yourself, they claim your [sic] problematic [and] sensitive. When you don’t, they tear you apart until you crying like this,” Cardi tweeted on August 15. “Whether you skinny, big, [or] plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you. Remember, these are nerds looking at the popular table.”

The “Money” rapper went on: “Rumors is doing great. Stop trying to say the song is flopping to dismiss a woman emotions on bullying or acting like they need sympathy. The song is top 10 on all platforms. Body shaming and callin her mammy is mean & racist as f–k.”