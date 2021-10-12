Cardi B Stuns In Plunging Top & Tiny Shorts For Her Dancehall-Themed 29th Birthday Party

While celebrating her 29th birthday in Los Angeles on Oct. 11, Cardi B turned heads in a low-cut top and hot pants. She looked amazing in the ensemble just five weeks after giving birth.

Cardi B partied the night away for her 29th birthday on Oct. 11. She threw an epic party at River Studios in Los Angeles, were guests were urged to dress for the Dancehall theme. For her part, Cardi showed off her post-baby body in a plunging gold and black crop top, which she paired with black hot pants. The bottom half of her body was covered in cutout tights, and she accessorized with chunky gold and black bracelets, along with matching necklaces.

To complete her birthday look, Cardi had her hair curled and piled on top of her head for a beehive updo. She rocked rose-gold shadow on her lids, along with long, dramatic eyelashes. Her fingers were also covered in rings, with her long nails still standing out. Cardi was joined by her husband, Offset, as she was photographed leaving the party. The rapper wore an all-black outfit, and accessorized with oversized silver chains.

The night out comes just over five weeks after Cardi gave birth to her and Offset’s second child, a baby boy, on Sept. 4. The lovebirds are also parents to a three-year-old daughter named Kulture. So far, they have kept their newborn out of the spotlight, and have yet to even share his name or a photo on social media.

The night before Cardi’s actual birthday, Offset took her out for a romantic dinner to get the celebrations started early. The two packed on the PDA as they were photographed leaving Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica. Cardi rocked skintight purple pants and a black shirt and accessorized with diamond necklaces for the date night. Meanwhile, Offset was dapper in an all-leather look.

Earlier this month, the couple was in Paris for Fashion Week, where they were photographed attending multiple different events. Despite being just four weeks postpartum, Cardi looked amazing as she stepped out in sexy outfit after sexy outfit. Get it, girl!