See Pics

Cardi B Stuns In Plunging Top & Tiny Shorts For Her Dancehall-Themed 29th Birthday Party

cardi b offset
THE DAILY STARDUST / BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - Celebrities are seen partying at Cardi B's star-studded 29th birthday party hosted at La River Studios in Los Angeles. Pictured: Cardi B, Normani BACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Cardi B is a showstopper as she exits her star-studded 29th birthday party with hubby Offset in Los Angeles. Cardi made sure to put her curvy physique on display donning an animal print bra-shirt with black fishnet stockings and heels. Pictured: Cardi B, Offset BACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lizzo leaves little to the imagination in a 'barely there' outfit while leaving Cardi B's Birthday party in Los Angeles, CA. 12 Oct 2021 Pictured: Lizzo. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA795696_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Larsa Pippen seen at Cardi B's Birthday Bash in LA. 12 Oct 2021 Pictured: Larsa Pippen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA795694_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

While celebrating her 29th birthday in Los Angeles on Oct. 11, Cardi B turned heads in a low-cut top and hot pants. She looked amazing in the ensemble just five weeks after giving birth.

Cardi B partied the night away for her 29th birthday on Oct. 11. She threw an epic party at River Studios in Los Angeles, were guests were urged to dress for the Dancehall theme. For her part, Cardi showed off her post-baby body in a plunging gold and black crop top, which she paired with black hot pants. The bottom half of her body was covered in cutout tights, and she accessorized with chunky gold and black bracelets, along with matching necklaces.

To complete her birthday look, Cardi had her hair curled and piled on top of her head for a beehive updo. She rocked rose-gold shadow on her lids, along with long, dramatic eyelashes. Her fingers were also covered in rings, with her long nails still standing out. Cardi was joined by her husband, Offset, as she was photographed leaving the party. The rapper wore an all-black outfit, and accessorized with oversized silver chains.

The night out comes just over five weeks after Cardi gave birth to her and Offset’s second child, a baby boy, on Sept. 4. The lovebirds are also parents to a three-year-old daughter named Kulture. So far, they have kept their newborn out of the spotlight, and have yet to even share his name or a photo on social media.

Related Gallery

Cardi B & Offset -- Photos Of The Couple

Los Angeles, CA - Cardi B is a showstopper as she exits her star-studded 29th birthday party with hubby Offset in Los Angeles. Cardi made sure to put her curvy physique on display donning an animal print bra-shirt with black fishnet stockings and heels. Pictured: Cardi B, Offset BACKGRID USA 12 OCTOBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cardi B gets an early start celebrating her 29th birthday with her hubby Offset and family at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Cardi is very animated as she steps out stunning in an all-purple monochromatic look. Pictured: Cardi B, Offset BACKGRID USA 11 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Santa Monica, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Cardi B gets an early start celebrating her 29th birthday with her hubby Offset and family at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. Cardi is very animated as she steps out stunning in an all-purple monochromatic look. Pictured: Cardi B, Offset BACKGRID USA 11 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

cardi b
Cardi B’s glam look for her 29th birthday. (THE DAILY STARDUST / BACKGRID)

The night before Cardi’s actual birthday, Offset took her out for a romantic dinner to get the celebrations started early. The two packed on the PDA as they were photographed leaving Giorgio Baldi restaurant in Santa Monica. Cardi rocked skintight purple pants and a black shirt and accessorized with diamond necklaces for the date night. Meanwhile, Offset was dapper in an all-leather look.

Earlier this month, the couple was in Paris for Fashion Week, where they were photographed attending multiple different events. Despite being just four weeks postpartum, Cardi looked amazing as she stepped out in sexy outfit after sexy outfit. Get it, girl!