Katie Thurston Admits She’s ‘Learning & Growing’ After Blake Moynes Split — See Message

Two days after announcing her split from Blake Moynes, Katie Thurston posted an inspirational message about moving forward on Instagram.

Katie Thurston is picking up the pieces after her breakup from fiance Blake Moynes. The two announced their split on October 25, and two days later, Katie took to Instagram to briefly update fans on how she’s doing. First, she revealed that her dog “forced” her to finally get out of the house. Then, she thanked her followers for showing her support during this difficult time.

“Thank you to everyone who has shown their love and support,” she wrote. “You can either spend every day convincing yourself things are fine. Or you can accept what is and learn and grow from it. And remember — you don’t [owe] anyone anything. Life is too short. Surround your personal universe with joy.”

Although she didn’t reference the split directly, Katie’s message seems to hint that she was unhappy in her relationship and came to accept the fact that she wanted to move on from it. The former Bachelorette star and Blake, who got engaged on the show, have only been together since the spring, so their relationship was quite short-lived.

Blake proposed to Katie on the finale of The Bachelorette, which aired on Aug. 9. Katie and Blake had only been public with their relationship for two and a half months at the time of their breakup. They released a joint statement to announce the news.

“It is with mutual love and respect that we have decided to go our separate ways,” they wrote. “We are so grateful for the moments we shared together and the entire journey that has unfolded this year, but we ultimately have concluded that we are not compatible as life partners, and it is the most caring choice for both of us to move forward independently. We ask for kindness and privacy as we both navigate this transition. Both of us will forever want the best for one another and ask you to please support us in our decision.”

Right off the bat, Katie and Blake had some relationship struggles due to their living situations. Blake is from Canada, while Katie lives in Washington, so seeing each other was not easy — especially with the regulations currently in place amidst the coronavirus. Plus, Blake’s job requires him to spend a lot of time in Africa, and the breakup happened after he and Katie spent several weeks away from each other while he was at work.