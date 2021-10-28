Alec Baldwin Spotted Out With Wife Hilaria & Kids In New England After ‘Rust’ Shooting — Photos

Three days after accidentally killing someone with a prop gun on the set of his movie, Alec Baldwin reunited with his family and was photographed out in New England.

Alec Baldwin looks somber in new photos from October 24, WHICH YOU CAN SEE HERE. The images, obtained by TMZ, were taken in a small New England town just three days after the actor accidentally shot two people, killing one of them, on the set of his movie, Rust. Alec was joined by his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, and their kids in the images. The group stopped by a local pizza shop, where they picked up a takeout order. Alec could be seen holding two bags from the eatery in the photos.

On October 21, Alec was rehearsing scenes for Rust in New Mexico, when he accidentally discharged a gun. Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died after the incident, while director, Joel Souza, was injured. Alec was understandably devastated by what happened. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred.”

The actor also confirmed that he was in touch with Halyna’s husband after the shooting. On Oct. 23, the day before his trip to New England, Alec was photographed with Halyna’s husband and nine-year-old son in New Mexico. He was seen embracing Matt Hutchins as he offered his support following the tragedy.

Official documents from the investigation into the shooting revealed that Alec was told the prop gun he was using was “unloaded” before he accidentally discharged it. The assistant director who handed Alec the gun was also unaware, and said that it was a “cold gun” (no ammunition) before passing it along. During a press conference on Oct. 27, officials confirmed that there as “at least one live round” in the gun, and that police were in the process of investigating whether or not there was more live ammo on set. “We suspect there were other live rounds, but that’s up to testing,” the Sheriff said. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.