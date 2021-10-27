News

Alec Baldwin Fired Gun With ‘At Least 1 Live Round’ On ‘Rust’ Set, Police Confirm

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin and their children 'The Boss Baby: Family Business' film premiere, Arrivals, New York, USA - 22 Jun 2021
Alec Baldwin watches play between Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, and Daniil Medvedev, of Russia, during the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships, in New York US Open Tennis, New York, United States - 12 Sep 2021
Alec Baldwin participates in the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin at the Saban Theatre, in Beverly Hills, CalifComedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin - Show, Beverly Hills, USA - 07 Sep 2019
Alec Baldwin, Amanda Pohl. Actor Alec Baldwin, right, speaks to supporters of Amanda Pohl, left, candidate for Virginia Senate District 11 in her neighborhood in Midlothian, Va., . Baldwin campaigned for several candidates around the stateVirginia Election Alec Baldwin, Midlothian, USA - 22 Oct 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer

The Santa Fe County Sheriff has divulged new details about the fatal ‘Rust’ shooting, including that authorities ‘suspect there were other live rounds’ on the set.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza and District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies held a press conference on Oct. 27 to offer new insight into the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwins movie, Rust. At the conference, Sheriff Mendoza confirmed that authorities were in possession of the firearm used by Alec, 63, that killed Director of Photography Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. The gun was loaded with a live round, Sheriff Mendoza confirmed, and he said that testing is being done to determine if there was more real ammo on the Western film’s set.

Alec Baldwin
Alec Baldwin (Photo: Shutterstock)

“We’re going to determine whether– we suspect there were other live rounds, but that’s up to the testing,” the sheriff said. “Right now, we’re going to determine how those got there, why they were there. Because they shouldn’t have been there.” Sheriff Mendoza also confirmed that police obtained the “spent shell casing” fired from the gun Alec used, as well as the “actual lead projectile” that they recovered from Souza’s shoulder.

The Rust shooting occurred on October 21 at the film’s set in New Mexico. Initial reports stated that Alec had accidentally fired a prop gun and killed 42-year-old Halyna, while Joel, 48, was injured but recovered at a hospital. According to an affidavit filed in a Santa Fe court afterwards, the prop gun was one of three that had been set up for filming. The assistant director had yelled “cold gun” — an indicator that the weapon had no live rounds — when he handed it to Alec, but it was then discharged with live rounds.

Related Gallery

Halyna Hutchins -- Pics Of The Late Cinematographer

Candles are placed next to a photograph of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a vigil in her honor in Albuquerque, N.M. . Hutchins was fatally shot on Thursday, Oct. 21, after an assistant director unwittingly handed actor Alec Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use on the set of a Western filmed in Santa Fe, N.M Prop Firearm Movie Set, Albuquerque, United States - 23 Oct 2021
Woman, who did not want to give her name, places a flower bouquet at the entrance of the Bonanza Creek Film Ranch in Santa Fe, N.M., . An assistant director unwittingly handed actor Alec Baldwin a loaded weapon and told him it was safe to use in the moments before the actor fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of a Western, court records released Friday show Prop Firearm Movie Set, Santa Fe, United States - 23 Oct 2021
Halyna Hutchins, Pollyanna McIntosh Prime Video Blue Room, SXSW Festival, Austin, USA - 10 Mar 2019

Halyna Hutchins
Halyna Hutchins (Photo: Shutterstock)

Even before the shooting, the Rust set had its fair share of issues. A previous report from the Los Angeles Times claimed that prop guns had been accidentally discharged before, and that crew members walked off set to protest poor working conditions and were replaced by nonunion workers. Following the accident, filming was put on hold indefinitely and Rust‘s production company has promised to conduct an internal review of the on-set procedures.

As for Alec, he has not been officially charged for the shooting, nor has anyone else from the movie set. At the press conference, Sheriff Mendoza said it’s still too early into the investigation to determine if the accident will amount to criminal charges. However, the sheriff did note that “was some complacency” by the crew that led to the tragedy.