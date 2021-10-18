Watch

Adele Confesses She Eats McDonald’s ‘Once A Week’ Despite 100 Lb. Weight Loss — Watch

Adele NRJ Music Awards, Show, Cannes, France - 07 Nov 2015
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - British Singer, Adele enjoys a night out with friends at Nobu in Malibu. The 'Rolling in the Deep' singer was surrounded by friends and security as she snuck her way out of the resturant. Adele continued the party all the way to the parking lot as she is seen carrying a drink out of the resturant. Pictured: Adele BACKGRID USA 26 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Newport, RI - Adele, Nicole Richie, Cameron Diaz (wearing white sneakers), and Joel Madden seen arriving at Jennifer Lawrence's rehearsal dinner in Newport, Rhode Island. Pictured: Adele BACKGRID USA 18 OCTOBER 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Adele rocks a pair of Nike Air Max 270 while stepping out of her NYC apt ahead of a busy afternoon in the Big Apple. Pictured: Adele BACKGRID USA 2 APRIL 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Evening Writer

Although Adele has shed 100lbs in the past two years, the hit singer insists she still indulges in junk food obsessions such as McDonald’s.

Adele, 33, may have lost 100lbs over the past two years, but she’s not backing away from consuming her favorite foods! In a recent video for British Vogue, the the “Easy On Me” singer shared that she still eats McDonald’s “once a week” and hasn’t given up on her favorite foods. “Just because I lost weight, I [still] know everything there is to know about food! I eat so much food still,” she said in the video, in which she took the “ultimate British taste test,” guessing foods typical to British culture while blindfolded.

The Tottenham, London native revealed that her “death row meal would be “a McChicken Nugget with a Big Mac and then fries — that’s my three courses. I eat it at least once a week!” The singer also boasted about making an “incredible spicy pasta,” sharing that she’s not giving up on the carbs anytime soon. Delish!

While tasting different meals and confections like Fish n’ Chips and Banoffee Pie, the “Hello” hitmaker shared that she learned to cook in her early years from celebrity chef Jamie Oliver. In addition to her “spicy pasta,” Adele said she loves cooking a traditional “Sunday roast” (which typically includes roasted meat, potatoes, and accompaniments such as Yorkshire pudding) for her son, Angelo.

Adele
Adele (Richard Young/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Adele Then & Now: See Photos Of The Singer's Transformation

AdeleRadio 1 'Big Weekend', Mote Park, Maidstone, Kent, Britain - 10 May 2008
Adele Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball at Hammerstein Ballroom, New York, America - 13 Nov 2008 A host of stars hit the red carpet in New York last night in the name of a good cause. Justin Timberlake, Jessica Alba, Tyra Banks, Elijah Woods, Iman and David Bowie were just some of those who stepped out for Keep A Child Alive's 5th Annual Black Ball. The event was hosted by singer and actress Alicia Keys in order to support the organisation, which provides life-saving anti-retroviral treatment, care and support services to children and their families with HIV/AIDS in Africa and the developing world. Iman co-hosted the cocktail party, which was followed by a live auction and dinner at the Hammerstein Ballroom. On the night, Queen Latifah was honoured for her humanitarian work, as was Simon Fuller, the brains behind the 'Idol Gives Back'. There were also musical performances from Justin Timberlake, Chris Daughtry, Adele, and Emmanuel Jelq.
AdeleThe Brit Awards 2008 Arrivals, Earls Court, London, Britain - 20 Feb 2008Adele2008 Brit Awards at Earl's Court in London, England on February 20, 2008 .London, England Photo ® Matt Baron/BEImages

When speaking with Vogue about her incredible weight loss, Adele shared that it was because of her “anxiety” that she took on working out with a personal trainer, saying it was never really about “losing weight” but about getting her mind right. “[I]t was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone,” she shared. “I got quite addicted to it. I work out two or three times a day.” Adele continued, “So I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike or I box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night. I was basically unemployed when I was doing it. And I do it with trainers.”