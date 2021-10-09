Adele Plays ‘Easy On Me’ Snippet & Reveals If She’s Collaborating With Beyoncé In 1st IG Live

Adele also opened up about her upcoming album, hosting ‘SNL’ again and more as she answered fan questions from her home in Los Angeles!

Adele, 33, has finally played the lyrics to the lead single from her next album “Easy On Me” — some of them, at least. The star sounded absolutely amazing as she belted out several lines over a dramatic piano, which she teased during her first-ever Instagram live on Oct. 9. “I know there is hope in these waters, but I can’t bring myself to swim — when I am drowning in the silence, baby, let me in,” she could be heard crooning. Just days ago, she dropped the first black-and-white teaser of the song, which showed her driving in a convertible vehicle.

On the live, she also answered the question about a long rumored collaboration with Beyoncé, 40. “I’m not making a song with Beyoncé – I don’t know why so many of you are asking that. I love her! Not that I know of but I’d love to,” she said in her very first Instagram Live on Saturday, Oct. 9. Adele has previously gushed about her love for the Houston native, saying one of her favorite songs is “No, No, No,” by Destiny’s Child.

The British-born star stunned as she went makeup free for the lengthy session, answering plenty of fan questions — including additional ones about her highly anticipated follow up to album 25. “It’s dropping soon, don’t you worry,” she said from her Los Angeles home as she sipped on an iced coffee. “You guys keep asking about the album — but you need to be more specific, otherwise I might give too much away,” she later said. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the star teased that her new music would be dropping in Sept. 2020 — nearly a year ago.

While details remain mum, she did confirm that the album will talk about her painful divorce from ex Simon Konecki, whom she shares son Angelo, 9, with. The couple, who married in 2012, confirmed their split in April 2019. “[Angelo] had so many simple questions for me that I can’t answer, because I don’t know the answer…Like, Why can’t we still live together? That’s just not what people do when they get divorced. But why not?” she said to British Vogue.

She once again confirmed via the IG video that “divorce” would be the topic of her next project when a fan asked, teasing she might “play a little snippet” of new music for fans. She even made a sweet, rare reference to Angelo as she said her “baby” is “massive now” and “a big boy.”

On the Instagram Live, Adele also touched on another of other topics — including her epic Saturday Night Live hosting debut last December. The Grammy winner admitted that hosting was “stressful,” but that she would do it again. “[It was] very much [stressful] — but [producers] want you to be panicky. The show changes up until half an hour until it goes live. I loved it. I would definitely host again!” she said to the nearly 100,000 fans tuned in.