Adele Reveals 100 lbs. Weight Loss Was Due To Anxiety: ‘I Would Just Feel Better’ After Working Out

Adele has stunned on the cover of ‘Vogue’ after five years out of the spotlight. The singer also opened up about her dramatic weight loss in a candid interview.

Adele fans are rejoicing because the British beauty finally has new music on the horizon! The 33-year-old chart topper made a triumphant return to the limelight when she revealed on October 7 that she’s the cover star of Vogue‘s November issues. Adele looked drop dead gorgeous on both the British and American magazines, after five years away from the spotlight. She also got candid when speaking to the outlet about her 100 pound weight loss.

“It was because of my anxiety,” she told the magazine. “Working out, I would just feel better. It was never about losing weight, it was always about becoming strong and giving myself as much time every day without my phone. I got quite addicted to it. I work out two or three times a day.” Adele continued, “So I do my weights in the morning, then I normally hike or I box in the afternoon, and then I go and do my cardio at night. I was basically unemployed when I was doing it. And I do it with trainers.”

The singer admitted, “It’s not doable for a lot of people,” referencing the costs associated with hiring private trainers. “But I needed to get addicted to something to get my mind right,” she continued. “It could have been knitting, but it wasn’t. People are shocked because I didn’t share my ‘journey’. They’re used to people documenting everything on Instagram, and most people in my position would get a big deal with a diet brand. I couldn’t give a flying f**k. I did it for myself and not anyone else. So why would I ever share it? I don’t find it fascinating. It’s my body.”

While the full magazine is set to hit newsstands on October 8, Adele posted the cover to Instagram with the caption, “Imagine four larger than life Brits tasmanian deviling around Milk Studios in Manhattan all under the watchful eagle eye of the myth, the legend, the most iconic and hilarious Steven Meisel! We caused havoc.”

Aside from music, Adele is dating sports agent Rich Paul. The couple were first linked in July 2021 when they were seen attending Game 5 of the NBA Finals, chatting and sharing laughs. They were then seen enjoying a date and showing off some PDA at the Cipriani restaurant in New York City. Rich also mentioned that he has been “hanging out” with an unnamed “major pop star” during a New Yorker profile published in May 2021. Adele was previously married to Simon Konecki, whom she split from in 2019 after three years of marriage.