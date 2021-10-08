Megan Fox’s Silver Hair Makeover: She Ditches Dark Locks For Movie — Before & After Photos

Megan Fox unveiled her futuristic new ‘do for film ‘Johnny & Clyde’ via Instagram, which is set to be released in 2022.

New movie, new look! Megan Fox, 35, traded in her signature brunette locks for a sexy new silver look in a photo posted on Friday, Oct. 8. The Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen actress looked absolutely gorgeous with the shiny new hair as she gave the camera a piercing stare, also revealing her colored contacts. “This is what the devil’s daughter looks like,” Megan wrote in her caption, confirming the changed up look is for her flick Johnny & Clyde, which is set to drop in 2022.

Megan stars as Alana Hart in the film, per iMDB Pro. In the movie, the characters of Johnny and Clyde are a madly in love couple who are on the run following a crime spree (much like Bonnie and Clyde). The pair then decide to rob a successful casino, which happens to be owned by Megan’s character Alana — a crime boss in her own right. Alan is under protection by a demonic slayer who follows her commands, adding a fantasy element to the exciting action flick.

The Oak Ridge, Tennessee native is known for her deep, brown hair — so it’s a surprise for fans to see her switch it up! Some even compared her to Kim Kardashian in the comments on her latest photo. “Wait I thought this was Kim Kardashian…” and “the Kardashian influence is HERE!” two fans commented. Others begged Megan not to ditch her chocolate colored locks for good. “This better be a wig!” a third wrote.

Although the look is for a movie, Megan has been spending plenty of time with the KarJenner clan lately — particularly her new BFF Kourtney Kardashian, 42. The ladies became tight through their boyfriends Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker, respectively, who are also musical collaborators. Most recently, Megan (and her gorgeous, long hair) co-starred in a super sexy SKIMS campaign alongside Kourtney for the brands comfy cotton collection.

Megan, who is a mom of three, looked sexier than ever as she rocked a black t-shirt and undies, along with a green manicure. “I love that SKIMS really understands hat women want to wear and that they want to feel sexy, confident and empowered,” she said in a statement along with the shoot.