See Pics

‘VPR’s’ Stassi Schroeder & Beau Clark Take Daughter Hatford, 8 Mos., For Lunch — Rare Photos

Stassi Schroeder out with Baby Hartford
https://hollywoodlife.com/2021/04/07/lala-kent-stassi-schroeder-daughters-photos-playdate-ocean-hartford/
Beau Clark, Stassi Schroeder. Beau Clark and fiancé Stassi Schroeder attend the Glamour Women of the Year Awards at Alice Tully Hall, in New York Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2019, New York, USA - 11 Nov 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark take their daughter Hartford out to lunch in Los Angeles. Stassi was seen carrying her 8 month old adorable daughter Hartford as they made their way out of a local restaurant. ***SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 28 Sep 2021 Pictured: Stassi Schroeder, Baeu Clark and Hartford Clark. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA791680_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark take their daughter Hartford out to lunch in Los Angeles. Stassi was seen carrying her 8 month old adorable daughter Hartford as they made their way out of a local restaurant. ***SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 28 Sep 2021 Pictured: Stassi Schroeder, Baeu Clark and Hartford Clark. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA791680_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Pregnant Stassi Schroeder holds her growing belly as she goes to an art's and frame store in West Hollywood with a friend.Pictured: Stassi SchroederBACKGRID USA 14 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.

Stassi Schroeder and hubby Beau Clark took their 8-month-old baby girl Hatford out for a casual family lunch recently. See the adorable pics here!

Stassi Schroeder, 33, and her husband, Beau Clark, 41, were spotted enjoying some quality family time together on Sept. 29, eating out at the Home Restaurant in Los Angeles, California, reported the Daily Mail. The mother-father duo took their 8-month-old, Hartford, with them for the outing, all wearing casual chic styles to boot.

Stassi was wearing a simple beige cardigan over a black tank top, pairing the look with ripped jean shorts. The former Vanderpump Rules star completed the look with quilted black flats and a few simple gold necklaces.

Stassi Schroeder & daughter Hartford
Stassi Schroeder and daughter Hartford step out for lunch.

On daddy duty was Beau, wearing an off-white t-shirt and light grey joggers, perfectly emulating L.A. cool. The new pop also topped off his look with a blue “LA” cap with yellow paint speckles on it and cobalt blue New Balance trainers, cradling Hartford as the family enjoyed their meal.

Related Gallery

Stassi Schroeder & Kristen Doute -- Pics

Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Kate Maloney Levi's 501 Day + x karla with performances by SZA / Lauryn Hill and Yeah Yeah Yeahs at The Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, CA, USA - 16 May 2018
Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder and Ariana Madix 'Flatliners' film premiere, After Party, Los Angeles, USA - 27 Sep 2017
Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney-Schwartz, Lala Kent Vanderpump Dogs Rescue Center opening, Los Angeles, USA - 01 Mar 2017

Beau Clark and daughter Hartford
Beau Clark and daughter Hartford out for lunch in LA. (MEGA)

Stassi also shared a special shot of she and Hartford’s #OOTDs (outfit of the day) to her Instagram, joking, “Neutral OOTD’s until I die.” Hartford’s adorable face and full look were on display, complete with a beige-and-white polka dot bow, a beige sweater with ruffles on the sleeves, and matching beige leggings. What a cutie!

Stassi revealed that she struggled at the end of her pregnancy, but successfully gave birth on January 7. The new mom shared the first photos and videos of her daughter two weeks later, and gushed, “Beau and I have spent the last couple of weeks enjoying every moment with our daughter. Every cuddle, every sound, every poop, all of it.”

Stassi’s OG pals of Vanderpump Rules have also come together on various occasions to celebrate the new babies in their clan, remaining closer than ever after last year’s cast shakeups — which resulted in Stassi being fired from the hit show, as well as Jax Taylor and wife Brittany Cartwright choosing to step away. The Sept. 29 premiere of season 9 marks the first without a slew of its OGs, but they seem happy to be spending more time with their family!