‘Atlanta’ Star LaKeith Stanfield Shoots His Shot With Grimes Just After She Splits From Elon Musk

After her recent separation from Elon Musk, Grimes is up for grabs — and she’s already got a suitor on deck! See what actor LaKeith Stanfield proposed to the newly single musician on the heels of her split.

It may be a tough time for experimental pop star Grimes, 33, as she begins to navigate a break-up with Tesla founder Elon Musk, 50, but potential new flames may be already lingering on the horizon! Hearing the news of her break up, Atlanta actor LaKeith Stanfield, 30, took to his Instagram to casually inquire if she was “taking applications” for a new man.

In the since-deleted post (reported by The Shade Room), LaKeith also cheekily commented, “Asking for a friend,” keeping a bit of a distance from the situation while still shooting his shot. The Sorry to Bother You star previously dated actress Xosha Roquemore from 2015 until … present? Recently? It’s not entirely clear if the two are still shacking up, but LaKeith and the Mindy Project actress welcomed a daughter in 2017, reported PopSugar.

This also isn’t the first time LaKeith has publicly propositioned one of his fellow celebrities. In March 2020, the Get Out actor asked out singer Ari Lennox over Instagram Live, “Can you be my date? Let’s go,” PopSugar also reported. Ari happened to be on the soundtrack to LaKeith’s movie, The Photograph, which was being released at the time, so many speculated it was a PR stunt, but considering his social media come-on to Grimes, we wouldn’t put it past him!

As for Grimes and Elon, although they confirmed their separation on Friday Sept. 24, they maintained their love for each other, stating that they “see each other frequently, and are on great terms.” Elon noted that he still cares for the “Oblivion” singer, but that it was simply time for them to go their separate ways. “It’s mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas, and her work is primarily in LA.”

Elon also added that Grimes is “staying with me now” while their 1-year-old son – famously named X Æ A-Xii Musk – is sleeping in the “adjacent room.” X is the youngest of Elon’s six children. He and his first wife, Justine WIlson, share five children together. The SpaceX founder was also previously married — twice! — to actress Talulah Riley.